Celebrating the Asian Games Grand Nanhu Tennis Players Swing Passionately



From April 1st to 2nd, hosted by Nanhu District Education and Sports Bureau and organized by Jiaxing Nanhu District Tennis Sports Association, the 2023 Nanhu District Children’s Tennis (Short Tennis) Championship will be held in Nanhu Tennis Center for two days. There are 16 groups in this competition, 15 units in the whole district, and 191 athletes compete in the same field. After 386 fierce competitions, the top 8 in each group will be determined. The competition adopts a time-segmented sign-in method to accurately wait for the field to alleviate the contradiction between competition and learning conflicts of participating athletes.

On the field, the young players were full of enthusiasm, released their passion for sports, fully demonstrated the sportsmanship of hard work and courage to break through, and expressed their love for tennis with their own strength and fighting spirit.

After 2 days of hard work, Jiaxing Nanhu Experimental School won the first place in the primary school group, Nanhu Affiliated School of Beijing Normal University (Zhonggang Road Campus), Jiaxing Experimental Primary School (East Campus), Jiaxing Experimental Primary School (West Campus), Jiaxing Municipal Experimental Primary School (Science and Technology City Campus), Jiaxing Xiucheng Experimental Education Group (Jishui Primary School), Dongzha Central Primary School, Nanhu District, Jiaxing City, and Nanhu Affiliated School of Beijing Normal University (Qingfeng Road Campus) respectively won the second place in the total group score of the primary school group to seventh place. The top three teams in the junior high school group were awarded by Jiaxing Nanhu Experimental Middle School, Jiaxing No. 1 Middle School Experimental School, and Tsinghua University Affiliated High School Jiaxing College (Junior High School).

In recent years, Nanhu District has continuously improved the competition environment, and by holding tennis (short net) championships, it provides a platform for young tennis players to learn from each other and communicate with each other. Tennis has developed rapidly. Stand out with great results. In the 17th Zhejiang Provincial Sports Meeting in 2022, Nanhu District tennis players Pan Yanshuo and Li Yiming, with their super tenacity and excellent technology, won the Men’s Group C Singles Championship and the D Group Men’s Team Championship; Nanhu District was sent to Tsinghua High School Xia Jinshu, a tennis player from Qingjia Sports Specialty Class of Jiaxing School (High School), won the first international youth singles championship in his tennis career in the ITF International Youth Tennis Championship held in Pakistan in February.