Céline Boutier, a Frenchwoman at the top of world golf

The French Céline Boutier, 29, won her first major tournament on Sunday July 30 in Evian-les-Bains (Haute-Savoie), a performance that only two French women had achieved before her in the history of golf. Portrait.

Originally from Montrouge (Hauts-de-Seine), Céline Boutier was not born into a family of golfers. She is very close to her parents, Christophe and Jacqueline, born in Thailand and adopted by French families, as well as her brother Kevin and her twin sister Christie. “I wouldn’t be here without them”, she said after her victory in Evian. Now retired, his father was a mechanic, his mother a housewife. The French number one hit her first balls at the age of 6 at the Paris Country Club, in the heart of the Saint-Cloud racecourse. Not necessarily the most gifted, she is already self-sacrificing and often stays until golf closes with her father. The French Golf Federation supported her financially when she was an amateur, because her parents could not afford it. Integrated into the hopeful poles at the Golf National, she also benefited from the support of federal coaches, before she won her first sponsors.

A small size, but a lot of explosiveness

1.65 m featherweight, Céline Boutier does not really have the size of a modern golf player: a sport where power, which determines the distance to the drive, has become a key factor. For women, the best players must imperatively have a drive length of between 210 and 240 meters at least. In Evian, Céline Boutier’s long shots were exceptional all week. How to define your style? “Céline is a small build, but she manages to find length, because she has the necessary swing speed and great muscular explosiveness”analyzes former French champion Christian Cévaër, winner of the European Tour in 2004 and 2009. The regularity of his swing is remarkable. She also has a good little game. [à 30 mètres du green], excellent putting and nerves of steel. »

A decisive expatriation to the United States

The young woman moved to the United States in 2012, at the age of 20. The European circuit offers, in fact, much fewer possibilities (few tournaments, and poorly endowed) compared to the American tour, where golf is the fifth most popular sport. When she crossed the Atlantic with a scholarship from Duke University in North Carolina, the French dreamed of only one thing: to join the prestigious LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) circuit, the highest in the world. .

