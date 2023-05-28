Céline Boutier beaten in the quarterfinals of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas

Ayaka Furue in the race for a second straight final in Nevada

If the finalist of the 2022 edition of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play then recorded a birdie on 16, Céline Boutier also made a mistake with a double bogey on 17. An error synonymous with defeat (2 & 1) for the triple winner on the American circuit and therefore elimination. On her birthday, Ayaka Furue therefore offered herself a place in the last four and confided after her second qualification of the day: “I’m happy to have won today (Saturday editor’s note). It was a very difficult game. It’s tough mentally and physically to have two laps in one day.“