Céline Boutier surfs on success and wins the Scottish Open

Céline Boutier on July 30, 2023, during the Evian Major. LEWIS JOLY / AP

Céline Boutier can’t stop. Winner of her first Grand Slam title, at the end of July, in Evian (Haute-Savoie), the French continued to fill her trophy cabinet, Sunday August 6, by signing the best card of the Scottish Golf Open, in Ayrshire (Scotland). ).

At 29, the native of Montrouge, who was ranked second in the tournament in 2022, offers herself a fifth title on the professional circuit and asserts herself as one of the very best in her sport, unless a year of the Paris Olympics.

“It’s incredible, I never imagined that I would be able to win not one, but two tournaments in a row. I’m in shock, I don’t know what to think! », declared Céline Boutier at the microphone of the organizers, a few minutes after her victory.

Before lifting the Scottish Open trophy, she took care to take the lead in the competition on Saturday evening, at the end of the third round. She finally returned a card of 70 on Sunday, two strokes under par, and won two strokes ahead of South Korea’s Kim Hyo-joo and three strokes over China‘s Ruoning Yin, who respectively scored, in the last turn, a card of 65 and 66.

A victory in France a week ago, one in Scotland on Sunday, Céline Boutier continues to mark the history of French golf, she who currently occupies fourth place in the world. Before her, only two French women had indeed managed to conclude a Grand Slam tournament victoriously, Catherine Lacoste, in 1967, and Patricia Meunier-Lebouc, in 2003.

Before that, in March, the Francilienne had already made an impression by becoming, after her victory at the Drive On Championship, in Arizona, the most successful Frenchwoman on the circuit ahead of Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Anne-Marie Palli, with three titles. Turning professional in 2016 after being world first among amateurs, in 2014, Céline Boutier was also part of the European team that won the Solheim Cup twice – the female equivalent of the Ryder Cup – in 2019 and 2021.

Le Monde with AFP (with AFP)

