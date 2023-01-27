For the president of Brescia, the seizures have been canceled without postponement. Only the seizure relating to one million euros with regard to his English company is sent back for review for a reassessment
In the summer he had suffered a record maxi seizure: 59 million euros for investigations into alleged tax crimes. However, the Cassation makes Massimo Cellino breathe a sigh of relief: the seizures canceled without postponement. Only the seizure relating to one million euros with regard to his English company is sent back for review for a re-evaluation. But it is a remarkable success for the president of Brescia.
In recent months, the president of Brescia has in fact co-managed the club with the Court. With this pronouncement, Cellino’s situation changes and improves markedly, now that the freezing of assets has been canceled with a minimal exception compared to the first provision.
January 26 – 10.08 pm
