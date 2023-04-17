Celta de Vigo – Mallorca from LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

The Celtic team has two draws and two victories in their last games

Those led by Javier Aguirre, on the other hand, accumulate three draws and one loss

This Monday, to culminate with the Day 29 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Celtic of Vigo and the Mallorca They will play a new confrontation that will take place in Balaídos.

In this regard, it should be noted that the group led by Carlos Carvalhal is positioned in the tenth place in the rankingadding up 36 points and -3 in goal differential. Regarding his last matches, they tied with Sevilla (2-2), they tied with Almería (2-2), they beat Espanyol (3-1) y they beat Rayo Vallecano (3-0).

Similarly, the squad of Javier Aguirre is located in the twelfth place in the tablewhere are they con 34 points and -5 in his goal differential. In turn, its recent record in terms of the national tournament reports a draw with Valladolid (3-3), a draw with Osasuna (0-0), a defeat against Betis (1-0) y a draw with Real Sociedad (1-1).

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Celtic of Vigo and the Mallorca because of Day 29 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Monday, January 17 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar LaLiga.