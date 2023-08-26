Home » Celta Vigo – Real Madrid CF 0:1, Real is still one hundred percent in the Spanish league
Real could have taken the lead in the 69th minute, but Rodrygo failed to beat goalkeeper Villar from the penalty spot. The favorite only struck after a corner kick at the end. Joselu, who replaced the injured Vinícius Júnior in the first half, extended the cross and Bellingham finished with a header from close range. The summer signing from Dortmund for more than 100 million euros has scored in all rounds and has four goals to his credit.

Vigo lost to the “White Ballet” for the seventh time in a row. In addition, it lost the second home game of the season and has only one point in the table.

Spanish Football League – 3rd round: Las Palmas – San Sebastian 0:0Celta Vigo – Real Madrid 0:1 (81. Bellingham).

