Celtic 2-0 Rangers: Fran Alonso’s side win Women’s Scottish Cup

Celtic bounced back from league title heartbreak to claim the Women’s Scottish Cup for the second straight year after a comfortable victory over rivals Rangers at Hampden.

In the first women’s showpiece to be played at Scotland’s national stadium, a nervous and cagey first half passed almost without incident before two goals in two minutes won Celtic the game.

Both came from set-pieces, with Natasha Flint turning the ball home from a corner two minutes before Claire O’Riordan’s looping header found the net.

That stunned Rangers, who had Laura Berry’s goal five minutes from time ruled out for offside by VAR, and means Celtic end the season with a trophy having missed out on the Scottish Women’s Premier League title a week ago in dramatic fashion.

