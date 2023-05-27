Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: Hosts cap off season with dominant win

Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double before limping off as champions Celtic rounded off a triumphant Scottish Premiership campaign with a rout of Aberdeen.
The Japanese struck twice before the break, but Celtic fans will be nervously waiting for an injury update with the Scottish Cup final looming next Saturday.
A powerful Carl Starfelt header made it three before an Oh Hyeon-gyu double put the finishing touches on a relentless trophy-day display for the hosts.
Aberdeen’s third-place finish was already guaranteed pre-match, but their performance did not match their recent return to form under Barry Robson as they failed to register a shot on goal throughout the game.
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2JohnstonSubstituted forRalstonat 64′minutes
- 24Iwata
- 4StarfeltBooked at 42mins
- 3Taylor
- 33O’RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 79′minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forSummersat 79′minutes
- 11ForeverSubstituted forForrestat 45′minutes
- 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 50′minutes
- 17Neves Filipe
Substitutes
- 14Turnbull
- 19Oh
- 25Bernabei
- 31winner
- 49Forrest
- 53Summers
- 56Ralston
- 57Welsh
- 69Vata
Aberdeen
Formation 3-5-2
- 24Roos
- 18Pollock
- 27MacDonald
- 3MacKenzie
- 2McCrorieSubstituted forRichardsonat 80′minutes
- 16Ramadan
- 20Clarkson
- 6ShinnieBooked at 61mins
- 17Hayes
- 15WatkinsBooked at 37mins
- 11by Barros LopesSubstituted forMorrisat 71′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 7Morris
- 8Barron
- 10When
- 22Coulson
- 23Duncan
- 25Richardson
- 33Kennedy
- 36Bavidge
Live Text
-
Match ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0.
-
Second Half ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0.
-
Foul by Ben Summers (Celtic).
-
Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Goal! Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation.
-
Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
-
Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen).
-
-
Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
-
Goal! Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross.
-
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Matthew Pollock.
-
Ben Summers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Foul by Shayden Morris (Aberdeen).
-
Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Richardson replaces Ross McCrorie.
-
Substitution, Celtic. Ben Summers replaces Reo Hatate.
-
Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Matt O’Riley.
-
Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 0. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt O’Riley with a cross following a corner.
