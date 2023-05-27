Home » Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: Hosts cap off season with dominant win
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi limped off the pitch following a collision with Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos

Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double before limping off as champions Celtic rounded off a triumphant Scottish Premiership campaign with a rout of Aberdeen.

The Japanese struck twice before the break, but Celtic fans will be nervously waiting for an injury update with the Scottish Cup final looming next Saturday.

A powerful Carl Starfelt header made it three before an Oh Hyeon-gyu double put the finishing touches on a relentless trophy-day display for the hosts.

Aberdeen’s third-place finish was already guaranteed pre-match, but their performance did not match their recent return to form under Barry Robson as they failed to register a shot on goal throughout the game.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2JohnstonSubstituted forRalstonat 64′minutes
  • 24Iwata
  • 4StarfeltBooked at 42mins
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O’RileySubstituted forTurnbullat 79′minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forSummersat 79′minutes
  • 11ForeverSubstituted forForrestat 45′minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 50′minutes
  • 17Neves Filipe

Substitutes

  • 14Turnbull
  • 19Oh
  • 25Bernabei
  • 31winner
  • 49Forrest
  • 53Summers
  • 56Ralston
  • 57Welsh
  • 69Vata

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 24Roos
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 2McCrorieSubstituted forRichardsonat 80′minutes
  • 16Ramadan
  • 20Clarkson
  • 6ShinnieBooked at 61mins
  • 17Hayes
  • 15WatkinsBooked at 37mins
  • 11by Barros LopesSubstituted forMorrisat 71′minutes
Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 7Morris
  • 8Barron
  • 10When
  • 22Coulson
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge

Celtic

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart

  2. Squad number2Player nameJohnston

  3. Squad number24Player nameIwata

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor

  6. Squad number33Player nameO’Riley

  7. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate

  9. Squad number11Player nameForever

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi

  11. Squad number17Player nameWhom

  1. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull

  2. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu

  3. Squad number49Player nameForrest

  4. Squad number53Player nameSummers

  5. Squad number56Player nameRalston

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number24Player nameRoos

  2. Squad number18Player namePollock

  3. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald

  4. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie

  5. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie

  6. Squad number16Player nameRamadan

  7. Squad number20Player nameClarkson

  8. Squad number6Player nameShinnie

  9. Squad number17Player nameHayes

  10. Squad number15Player nameWatkins

  11. Squad number11Player nameAll

  1. Squad number7Player nameMorris

  2. Squad number25Player nameRichardson

