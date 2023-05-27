Celtic 5-0 Aberdeen: Hosts cap off season with dominant win

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi limped off the pitch following a collision with Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos

Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double before limping off as champions Celtic rounded off a triumphant Scottish Premiership campaign with a rout of Aberdeen.

The Japanese struck twice before the break, but Celtic fans will be nervously waiting for an injury update with the Scottish Cup final looming next Saturday.

A powerful Carl Starfelt header made it three before an Oh Hyeon-gyu double put the finishing touches on a relentless trophy-day display for the hosts.

Aberdeen’s third-place finish was already guaranteed pre-match, but their performance did not match their recent return to form under Barry Robson as they failed to register a shot on goal throughout the game.

Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1Hart 2Johnston24Iwata4Starfelt3Taylor 33O’Riley42McGregor41Hatate 11Forever8Furuhashi17Neves Filipe 1 Hart

2 Johnston Substituted for Ralston at 64′ minutes

24 Iwata

4 Starfelt Booked at 42mins

3 Taylor

33 O’Riley Substituted for Turnbull at 79′ minutes

42 McGregor

41 Hatate Substituted for Summers at 79′ minutes

11 Forever Substituted for Forrest at 45′ minutes

8 Furuhashi Substituted for Oh at 50′ minutes

17 Neves Filipe Substitutes 14 Turnbull

19 Oh

25 Bernabei

31 winner

49 Forrest

53 Summers

56 Ralston

57 Welsh

69 Vata Aberdeen Formation 3-5-2 24Roos 18Pollock27MacDonald3MacKenzie 2McCrorie16Ramadan20Clarkson6Shinnie17Hayes 15Watkins11by Barros Lopes 24 Roos

18 Pollock

27 MacDonald

3 MacKenzie

2 McCrorie Substituted for Richardson at 80′ minutes

16 Ramadan

20 Clarkson

6 Shinnie Booked at 61mins

17 Hayes

15 Watkins Booked at 37mins

11 by Barros Lopes Substituted for Morris at 71′ minutes Substitutes

7 Morris

8 Barron

10 When

22 Coulson

23 Duncan

25 Richardson

33 Kennedy

36 Bavidge Live Text Match ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Second Half ends, Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Foul by Ben Summers (Celtic). Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Goal! Celtic 5, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner following a set piece situation. Jota (Celtic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick. Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Jayden Richardson (Aberdeen). Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Goal! Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0. Oh Hyeon-Gyu (Celtic) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Jota with a cross. Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Matthew Pollock. Ben Summers (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Shayden Morris (Aberdeen). Substitution, Aberdeen. Jayden Richardson replaces Ross McCrorie. Substitution, Celtic. Ben Summers replaces Reo Hatate. Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Matt O’Riley. Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 0. Carl Starfelt (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt O’Riley with a cross following a corner.