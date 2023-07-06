Celtic: Daizen Maeda follows fellow Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi in signing contract extension

Jota (centre) was sold to Al-Ittihad, but Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi have extended their stay

Daizen Maeda has followed Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi in signing a new four-year contract with Celtic.

Kyogo’s deal until June 2027 was revealed on Monday and now it is his 25-year-old compatriot’s turn to commit longer to “a special club”.

Maeda has played 81 times and scored 19 goals since following manager Ange Postecoglou from Yokohama F Marinos.

Now he is “very pleased to extend my stay” under new Celtic team boss Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers told Celtic’s website: “Daizen has many qualities that I like in a player – high intensity, attack-minded and his work-rate on and off the ball is exceptional.

“Daizen’s attributes make him a really exciting player and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Kyogo’s new deal had ended speculation that the 28-year-old could follow Postecoglou to Tottenham Hotspur, with Rodgers saying it was “brilliant news” to extend the stay of “an important player”.

“He is an exciting player who is hungry to bring more success to our club. He has a great mentality and is an unbelievable talent,” said the Northern Irishman, who is back at Celtic after leaving the club to join Leicester City in 2019.

Like Maeda, Kyogo arrived at Celtic in 2021 on a deal until 2025, in his case from Vissel Kobe.

He said he was “excited” to work under “a top-level manager” who “knows the club and knows what it takes to win silverware here”.

Meanwhile, Celtic have announced they have withdrawn from their pre-season match in South Korea against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The club cite “numerous financial and logistical operations” not being met by the promoter for the call to pull out.

Celtic will still travel to Japan for matches against Yokohama F Marinos and Gamba Osaka on 19 and 22 July espectively.

