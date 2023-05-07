Celtic Glasgow footballers have defended the Scottish title and are attacking the treble

16
Hearts lost Cochrane at the end of the first half, who first received a yellow card for a foul on Maeda, but was sent off after the intervention of the video referee. After the break, Celtic’s win was decided by Scottish league top scorer Furuhashi, who scored his 24th goal in the competition. He has 30 goals in the season.
Celtic have won eleven of the last 12 league seasons and have a shot at the treble. Coach Ange Postecoglou’s men have already won the League Cup and have a Scottish Cup final against second division Inverness on June 4.
|Scottish Football League – Round 1 Super League Title Group:
|Hearts – Celtic Glasgow 0:2
|Glasgow Rangers – Aberdeen 1:0
|1.
|Celtic Glasgow
|34
|31
|2
|1
|105:25
|95
|2.
|Glasgow Rangers
|34
|26
|4
|4
|82:34
|82
|3.
|Aberdeen
|34
|17
|2
|15
|52:53
|53
|4.
|Hearts
|34
|14
|6
|14
|56:51
|48
|5.
|Hibernian
|34
|14
|5
|15
|51:53
|47
|6.
|St. Mirren
|34
|12
|8
|14
|39:51
|44