Home » Celtic Glasgow footballers have defended the Scottish title and are attacking the treble
Sports

Celtic Glasgow footballers have defended the Scottish title and are attacking the treble

by admin
Celtic Glasgow footballers have defended the Scottish title and are attacking the treble

Hearts lost Cochrane at the end of the first half, who first received a yellow card for a foul on Maeda, but was sent off after the intervention of the video referee. After the break, Celtic’s win was decided by Scottish league top scorer Furuhashi, who scored his 24th goal in the competition. He has 30 goals in the season.

Celtic have won eleven of the last 12 league seasons and have a shot at the treble. Coach Ange Postecoglou’s men have already won the League Cup and have a Scottish Cup final against second division Inverness on June 4.

Scottish Football League – Round 1 Super League Title Group:
Hearts – Celtic Glasgow 0:2
Glasgow Rangers – Aberdeen 1:0
1. Celtic Glasgow 34 31 2 1 105:25 95
2. Glasgow Rangers 34 26 4 4 82:34 82
3. Aberdeen 34 17 2 15 52:53 53
4. Hearts 34 14 6 14 56:51 48
5. Hibernian 34 14 5 15 51:53 47
6. St. Mirren 34 12 8 14 39:51 44
See also  3rd league: SV Meppen: "Power-Ernst" Middendorp starts rescue mission in Elversberg

You may also like

Pulisic is back in AC Milan’s sights

Shirine Boukli in silver, Blandine Pont fails in...

report those responsible – Corriere TV

I’ll put my hand in the fire for...

Scudetto party in Naples: energy and colours. Pictures

Football: Offensive show gives Dortmund more hope

Juventus, tomorrow the reasons for the capital gains...

Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Juventus (0-2)

In praise of getting lost – SportOutdoor24

Tanzer and Auer eliminated early at the World...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy