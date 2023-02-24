Home Sports Celtic rout defending champions Rangers to go top of SWPL on goal difference
Sports

Celtic rout defending champions Rangers to go top of SWPL on goal difference


Caitlin Hayes nodded Celtic in front early on and added another headed finish in the second half

Impressive Celtic routed Old Firm rivals Rangers 3-0 to move top of the SWPL on goal difference.

Two Caitlin Hayes headers and an Amy Gallacher finish in between gave Fran Alonso’s side the spoils at Excelsior Stadium.

Glasgow City can reopen a three-point lead if they beat Aberdeen on Sunday.

Rangers’ hold on the title they won last year is slipping away, with Malky Thomson’s side trailing the top two by four points.

A win for either side in Airdrie would have cemented them as the main challengers to leaders City and that need for the three points was evidenced in a lively opening.

Shen Menglu cracked a shot off the post shortly before Hayes nodded in Jacynta’s corner for Celtic’s first.

Rachel McLauchlin had a shot tipped over at the other end but Celtic had the points all but secured with two quickfire goals just after half-time. Gallagher knocked in from close range before Hayes headed in almost a carbon copy of her first-half goal.

As well as City’s match on Sunday, Spartans host Dundee United, Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibernian meet at Tynecastle and Hamilton visit Lanarkshire neighbours Motherwell.

On Wednesday, Partick Thistle defeated bottom side Glasgow Women 6-0. Rachel Donaldson scored a hat-trick with Abbie Ferguson, Taylor Fisher and Imogen Longcake also on target.

See also  At the Canottieri Ticino the Castelli trophy at the start of the fourth category

