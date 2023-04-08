Celtic remain unstoppable in Scotland. In a boiling Celtic Park, the Celts won (3-2) in the Glasgow derby – against Rangers – this Saturday and recorded their 11th victory in a row in all competitions. In full swing, Kyogo Furuhashi scored another double, when Jota scored his 11th goal of the season in the Championship.
Despite a brace, including a magnificent free kick just before half-time, Rangers captain James Tavernier was not enough to snatch the draw.
Thanks to this new victory, Celtic are approaching their 53rd Scottish Championship title, their 11th in the last 12 seasons. The Green and White now have a twelve-point lead over their runner-up… the Rangers.