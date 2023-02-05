Home Sports Celtics, among the options for the frontcourt there is the return of Kelly Olynyk
Celtics, among the options for the frontcourt there is the return of Kelly Olynyk

Celtics, among the options for the frontcourt there is the return of Kelly Olynyk

The Boston Celtics are looking for a big man to strengthen the frontcourt, with the property that has given the go-ahead for further investment. No small detail, given that the payroll of greens is already well beyond the threshold of the luxury tax.

Second Chris Forsbergamong the options considered by Brad Stevens there would also be the return of Kelly Olynyk.

The Canadian spent his first 4 years as a pro with the Celtics.

He is currently with the Utah Jazz, where he is producing averages of 11.5 points (49% FG, 40% 3P, 83% FT), 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 28 minutes.

At the Celtics Olynyk would more or less occupy the role originally intended for Danilo Gallinari.

