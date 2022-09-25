Celtics head coach Uduka suspended for violating team rules for having intimate relationship with female colleagueFly into the homes of ordinary people

Uduka suspended

The Boston Celtics released an official statement on September 22, local time, announcing that team coach Amy Uduka will be suspended for one season, and the suspension will be implemented immediately.

Uduka was suspended for violating team rules and having a close relationship with a female staff member of the team. The Celtics owner said in an interview that an investigation by a law firm found that Uduka violated several team rules and would be fined heavily during the suspension.

A female Celtics employee recently accused Uduka of inappropriate remarks about her, leading to a series of internal interviews within the Celtics, sources said. When Uduka’s relationship with the female employee was discovered as early as two months ago, both parties tried to cover it up to convince team leadership that they were consensual.

Uduka later issued an apology, writing: “I want to apologise to our players, fans, Celtics and my family for letting them down. I’m so sorry to have made this difficult for the team. I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved in this matter, I won’t comment any further.”

Celtics assistant coach Joe Mazura has become the Celtics’ acting head coach as Celtics coach Uduka has been suspended for a year.(Xinmin Evening News reporter Wang Zhiling)