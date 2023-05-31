Celtics, Jayson Tatum pushes for the extension of Jaylen Brown: He is one of the best in the world

Jaylen Brown’s contract extension will be one of the hot topics of the next offseason, for the Boston Celtics and consequently for the NBA.

Thanks to his inclusion in the third best quintet of the regular season, Brown became eligible for a contract worth just over 290 million (…..) in 5 years. In detail, he starts from 50 million in 2024-25 up to 66 (…….) in 2028-29.

Jayson Tatum, his twin since the Boston landfall, is pushing hard for a deal.

“It’s extremely important. Jaylen is one of the best players in the league.”