After the defeat on Friday against the franchise coached by Jamahl Mosley, the Celtics want to restart immediately

Sunday in wedges means NBA Sundays. At 9 pm, Italian time, the Boston Celtics and the Orlando Magic face off at the TD Garden: a challenge that comes up again shortly after the home success of Orlando, who won on the field of the NBA vice-champions with a score of 117-109 thanks to 25 points from Moritz Wagner and 20 from Paolo Banchero. Useless for Boston the 31 of the usual Jayson Tatum, who however will not be there for “personal reasons”.

Celtics moment — If on the one hand the Celtics have a decidedly better ranking than that of the Magic – first position in the East for Boston, 13th for Orlando – the NBA vice champions are having a worse time than their opponents: Joe Mazzulla’s team has lost three of the last four games, while Banchero and company have an open streak of five consecutive victories. And Tatum’s absence could take its toll.

Prediction: Over 223.5 — A reaction from Boston is expected. Not only for the recent loss against the Magic, but also for the negative moment: Milwaukee and Cleveland continue to be a threat for the first position in the Eastern Conference. It won’t be easy without Tatum, but in recent years the Celtics have repeatedly shown that they are a great collective as well as individuals. Also considering the public factor, Mazzulla’s boys could start strong, setting up a game at a high pace. Boston is still the best offense in the NBA, with 119.1 points per game. The Over 223.5 of total points between the two teams (in line with the 109-117 of the last match) is given at 1.95 by Sisal, StarCasinò Bet and 888Sport. See also Giro d'Italia 2022 classification after stage 5, Démare wins in the sprint: finish order - Sport

The quote — Bookmakers think Boston has a great chance of taking revenge. The odds for the Celtics to win are 1.22 for Betfair, 1.21 for Better and GoldBet. While the odds of the success of the Orlando Magic are high: they range from 4.27 by PlanetWin to 4.90, proposed by 888Sport, Better and GoldBet.

December 18 – 11:31

