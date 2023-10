The New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 114-107 in their first NBA preseason game. Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points for the Knicks, while RJ Barrett contributed 12 points in the first half. Julius Randle and Evan Fournier both scored 11 points. For the Celtics, Payton Pritchard led with 21 points, followed by Dalano Banton with 20 points. The Knicks held the lead for most of the game and were not threatened late.

