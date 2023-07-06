Home » Celtics sign four-year deal with rookie Jordan Walsh
Celtics sign four-year deal with rookie Jordan Walsh

Rookie Jordan Walsh has reached a four-year, $7.6 million deal with the Boston Celtics, reports Michael Scotto.

Walsh, a forward from Arkansas with remarkable athletic skills, was selected at No. 38 in the last NBA Draft.

The Celtics will most likely use the ‘second-round pick exception’.

