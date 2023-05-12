Celtics still alive and Nuggets in the final at Ovest- breaking latest news

Of Flavio Vanetti

In the sign of Nikola Jokic Denver advances in the playoffs by eliminating the Suns, in that of Jayson Tatum the Boston Celtics draw against Philadelphia (and everything is played at the Garden on Sunday»

In the sign of Nikola Jokic i Denver Nuggets they hit the West final of the NBA while thanks to Jayson Tatum i Boston Celtics they discovered they were still “alive”, nullifying the Philadelphia ’76ers’ match ball and earning the right to try and hit an East final berth in Game 7 on home field. More generally, the magical evening of the two superstars reaffirmed the weight that champions can have in defining situations and verdicts. Tatum, multirole winger with a unique talentcousin of Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyron Lue, also took the opportunity to massaging one’s “ego”: «They are among the best in the world» he commented.

The Joker of Denver can certainly say the same thing, the Serbian colossus who has the fame of Big Lazy and who often has to keep an eye on the scales. This year Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid prevented him from winning the MVP title for the third year in a row, but he is always MVP. On his mighty shoulders he loaded the Nuggets and brought them back to the Western Conference final they had already attended (defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers, future champions) in 2020 when the NBA ended in the famous Orlando “bubble” due to the limitations of the pandemic .

I Phoenix Sunsthe team that with the addition of Kevin Durant hoped to play again in a final for the title after the one in 2021 and maybe win it (the Milwaukee Bucks prevailed two years ago), they arrived in game 6 with the heavy absences of Chris Paul — engine center of the game — and by DeAndre Ayton. But the home beating received (125-100) was embarrassing. And Jokic, the real Jolly Joker to be dropped on the parquet, has depopulated. Nikola has in fact scored another triple double (32 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) and thus closed the semifinal series with averaging 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists. See also PHOTO Elmas tries to become a make-up artist. The curtain with the little fan

He is the third player in history to reach this milestone: they had done it before him solo LeBron James e Russell Westbrook. The Chosen One had in fact signed the triple double with 30 or more points per game in the 2017 final for the title, however lost, against the Golden State Warriors (33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists his balance), while for the player of the Los Angeles Clippers we must go back, again in 2017, to the first round of the playoffs between the Oklahoma City Thunder where he played at the time and the Houston Rockets (in his case the figures were 37.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 10.8 assists). If the King of the Lazy plays like this, maybe this could be Denver’s big chance to clear the zero both in voice NBA titles both to that relating to the firsts in the Conference western.

Moving on to the East and the Celtics – Danilo Gallinari’s team, we recall, even if Gallo is only a spectator for now due to the injury last August with the national team: he will return next season -, the feat of saving his scalp and to question the qualification has gone through the explosion of Tatum in the last quarter. Up to that moment he had been pernicious (1 in 14 shooting) and had lined up with bad starts in game 4 and in game 5. But a talent knows how to get out of the quagmire: «I kept looking at the stopwatch – Jayson later said — and I told myself that there was still time (and Boston was only down by 2, ndr)». See also 2023 Songyang Marathon kicks off with 5,000 participants galloping in the idyllic scenery_Hangzhou Net

He was looking for the spark, Tatum. She found it with three triples in a rowone more decisive than the other and with ben 16 points – out of a total of 19 on his scorecard – in the fraction. Philadelphia was surprised and ended up in the pit (86-95). Tatum has a sore left wrist and risks surgery in the summer. But now Philadelphia’s qualification is in danger more than her health, which could pay dearly for the missed opportunity to close the series. Sunday, May 14 we return to Boston for the last act: the Garden has already been violated twice by the Sixers, but the famous saying there is no two without three this time may not be confirmed.