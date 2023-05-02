Home » Cenaia-Castelfiorentino: Don’t worry, D happy
Cenaia-Castelfiorentino: Don't worry, D happy

At the “Favilli” in Cenaia the last day of the championship of Excellence group A is staged, a day of celebration that is animated by over 700 spectators in the stands to celebrate the historic promotion to Serie D, conquered by the Pisan team a day early thanks to the point obtained on the Montespertoli field and thanks to the fall of Fratres Perignano on the Castelfiorentino field. Visiting the orange-greens is precisely the lily team that still hopes to hook up to the play-offs.

The entrance onto the pitch is triumphant, the hosts enter the pitch with their hair dyed orange-green, wearing a celebratory shirt and escorting them are about 50 boys from the youth sector. The public also actively contributes to making the atmosphere special: on the one hand, the clubs that decorate the fences of the pitch with orange-green flags, the inevitable “Torboneros” who accompany the team with chants, flags and smoke bombs in their own color squad; on the other hand, the much more experienced “Brigate” are also making themselves heard, about twenty supporters who have arrived from Castelfiorentino who display large and small flags and paint their sector with yellow-blue smoke bombs.

The match begins and Cenaia starts off strong and after just 30” he unlocks it: Favilli’s corner that brushes in the center where Benassi stands higher than all others and places it where Lisi can’t reach. Sixth hit of the season for the expert Viareggino defender. The match therefore rests on a low pace but it is always Cenaia who pushes harder. Arrived at the quarter of an hour, however, the Castle equalized with Campatelli who crowns a winning cross from the left. Cenaia tries to make up for it but after half an hour the Castle doubles with a header from Mancini.

In the second half, the match experienced few emotions, with Castelfiorentino finding the third goal at the end thanks to a razor from Ballerini that surpassed the newcomer Badalassi. The final is 1-3 with the guests who, despite the victory, see their hopes of a play-off fade, thanks to the incredible 5-5 draw between Perignano and River Pieve.

At the end of the match, local fans invade the pitch to celebrate together with their favorites, who for the occasion wear the celebratory shirt with the phrase “Don’t worry, D happy”. The “Torboneros” let themselves go in choirs and ritual teasing (strong sporting rivalry with Fratres Perignano, who finished second in the standings), fireworks and a banner with the words “We are coming”. The “Brigate” of Castelfiorentino, on the other hand, pay homage to their boys with numerous chants, congratulating them on the championship completed, finished in 5th place with 47 points totaled.

At the end of the day, the fans of both teams joined in the buffet organized by the local club to celebrate the goals achieved together with their players.

Claudio Freschi

