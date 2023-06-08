CENTENNIAL TRAIL | sportdimontagna.com

The second edition of the Centenary Trail, organized by Mario Poletti’s Fly Up Sport and strongly desired by LOVATO Electric, is very close. A competition aimed at promoting the territory through sport, which this year is also enriched with a series of collateral events which will take place on Saturday evening and Sunday.

Saturday 10 will be entirely dedicated to the trail race which already last year managed to bring about 500 athletes to the mountains of Foppolo over the two distances. Registrations are still open and proceeding quickly. Among the novelties of this year was also announced a special prize worth 1000 euros which will go to the company with the highest number of members and an excellent race pack (Scott bag for the 23km and long-sleeved technical shirt for the 12km , discount voucher for visiting the Accademia Carrara in Bergamo, Gel, LOVATO Electric pen, Pasta party voucher and medal).

Sunday will begin with the collection of the bibs for the participants in the non-competitive 6 km walk (also for this one a goodie bag with an attached celebratory t-shirt and a discount voucher for visiting the Accademia Carrara in Bergamo has been provided). The cost per person is €7.00 and includes the bib number and race pack which will be delivered on the morning of the event. Departure is scheduled for 10.

At 10.30, on the other hand, an Only Up race will start in which the strong athletes William Boffelli and Giulia Saggin will reach the summit of Corno Stella in the shortest time possible, setting the time to beat for the next editions .

PLAN:

June 10, 2023 (Saturday)

8:30-9:30 bib collection

10:00 start of the 12km-23km races

11:00 arrival first competitors 12km race

12:00 arrival first competitors 23km race

12:00 lunch service

14:30 awards ceremony

16:30 concert Bepi & the Primas

19:00 dinner service

21:00 partita Champions League

11 June 2023 (Sunday)

8:30-9:30 registrations – bib collection

10:00 departure walk

10:30 departure Only Up race

12:00 lunch service

14:30 awards ceremony

19:00 dinner service