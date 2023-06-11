CENTENNIAL TRAIL | sportdimontagna.com

The single start and the very long snake of athletes who climbed up along it from the square of the hotels, at the foot of the Quarta Baita ski slope, were spectacular. Behind them the arch and orange banners Lovato, organizer of the event together with Fly-Up Sport, the music and the voice of the speaker. But the head is already up there, at the top of the first climb or even beyond, eyes focused on the roughness of the terrain rather than on the opponent to reach.

Zanga and Lamberti triumph on the 23k – Little to do, Giulia Lamberti of La Recastello Radici Group also managed to get the better of Saggin (Scott team) who arrived with a time of 02:36:51 against the winner’s 02:35:39. Viviana Marri (OCR WILD ARENA TEAM) completes the podium, followed by Tatiana Bertera (Carvico Skyrunning) and Lidia Arcangeli (Gap Scanzo).

Pegarun Marco Zanga and Matteo Pandiani (GS Orobie) fought for the men. The two battled throughout the race. The two crossed the finish line just twenty seconds apart (02:14:19 for Zanga and 02:14:39 for Pandiani). Bronze medal for Luca Carrara (Salomon team) who finishes in 02:16:43. Fourth and fifth place for Mauro Rota and Angelo Nespoli (GS Orobie). The race (23k for 1300 meters of positive difference in height) is a ride between Val Brembana and the nearby province of Sondrio, and takes place on a nervous route, with runnable sections that alternate with decidedly technical ones, demanding climbs and descents where it is well, never “take your head off”.

Helene Papetti replies on the 12k – For the second consecutive year, Helene Papetti (Pegarun ASD) set the pace and won the 12km short trail. She triumphed with a time of 01:22:13, putting Angela Serena (Atletica Montichiari) and Silvia Zanchi behind her. In the men, the best time was that of Luca Curti (Alta Valle Brembana – 01:01:57), followed by team mates Pietro Foppolo (01:06:40) and Michele Micheli (01:06:49).