Rome, 27 July 2022 – Four hours of center-right summit in the House in view of the political elections of 25 September. The party leaders reached “full agreement” on the premiership issue and also on how to divide the candidacies in the 221 single-member constituencies, “on the basis of the consensus attributed to the parties”.

98 seats in FdI, 70 in the Lega, 42 in Forza Italia, including the UDC, and 11 in Noi with Italy plus Courage Italy: this, as far as we know, is the division of constituencies that has been defined.

During the course of the center-right summit, Berlusconi contested the proposal, supported by the FdI, to divide the single-member constituencies among the center-right parties in proportion to the main polls in recent days. “Now the polls give me 10% but with the electoral campaign I can get to 20% “would have observed the Knight, explaining the reason why in his opinion dividing the colleges on the polls “is not correct”.

In the Sala Salvadori at the Lega group in Montecitorio they sat around the same table Matteo Salvini (Lega), Giorgia Meloni (FdI), Silvio Berlusconi and Antonio Tajani (FI), Antonio De Poli (Udc), Maurizio Lupi (Nci) and Luigi Brugnaro, founder of Coraggio Italia. For the first time in years, the summit was held in an institutional location and not in one of Berlusconi’s residences in Rome, Milan and Sardinia.

The joint statement

“The leaders of the center-right have reached full agreement and started work with the aim of winning the next political elections and building a stable and cohesive government, with a shared and innovative program. The coalition will propose to the President of the Republic as prime minister the exponent indicated by who has received the most votes “. The press release reads again: “An agreement was found to run together in the 221 single-member constituencies, selecting the most competitive candidates on the basis of the consensus attributed to the parties. The center-right will also present a single list in foreign jurisdictions and set up the program table which will take office in the next few hours “.

Finally: “The unity of the center-right is the best possible response to the often vulgar accusations and attacks of a left now in disarray, with an improvised coalition, which the Italians will send home on 25 September”.

