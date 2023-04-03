9
A sudden hailstorm on a sunny day, on the first Sunday in April. 18.00, Rome turns white. Blame the hailstones that filled the streets in the heart of Rome: from Prati to Trastevere to the Trident area, many reports and images of the hailstorm.
Precipitation that lasted a few minutes, then turned into rain. Many tourists who immortalized the moment, sheltered inside shops or hotels.
A similar phenomenon had occurred a week ago, with inconvenience on the Colombo and the streets of the center whitewashed.
See also The Chengdu Universiade basketball draw group was released, and the Chinese college men's basketball team was in the same group Poland_International Sports Federation_Ongoing_Project