Home Sports center whitewashed with oversized ice cubes
Sports

center whitewashed with oversized ice cubes

by admin

A sudden hailstorm on a sunny day, on the first Sunday in April. 18.00, Rome turns white. Blame the hailstones that filled the streets in the heart of Rome: from Prati to Trastevere to the Trident area, many reports and images of the hailstorm.

Precipitation that lasted a few minutes, then turned into rain. Many tourists who immortalized the moment, sheltered inside shops or hotels.

A similar phenomenon had occurred a week ago, with inconvenience on the Colombo and the streets of the center whitewashed.



See also  The Chengdu Universiade basketball draw group was released, and the Chinese college men's basketball team was in the same group Poland_International Sports Federation_Ongoing_Project

You may also like

F1 Australian Grand Prix: Verstappen wins the championship,...

Medvedev wins fourth ATP title of the season...

Serie B Old Wild West 2022/23 – Matchday...

Spalletti-Maldini, argument in the tunnel of the changing...

Napoli – AC Milan 0:4, Leader Napoli surprisingly...

The Cycling Tour of the Metropolitan City of...

Chelsea release Coach Potter

MotoGP, Argentina GP at Termas de Rio Hondo:...

Medvedev dominated the tournament in Miami and has...

Serie A: Bologna dominates, wins 3-0 over Udinese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy