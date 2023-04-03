A sudden hailstorm on a sunny day, on the first Sunday in April. 18.00, Rome turns white. Blame the hailstones that filled the streets in the heart of Rome: from Prati to Trastevere to the Trident area, many reports and images of the hailstorm.

Precipitation that lasted a few minutes, then turned into rain. Many tourists who immortalized the moment, sheltered inside shops or hotels.

A similar phenomenon had occurred a week ago, with inconvenience on the Colombo and the streets of the center whitewashed.





