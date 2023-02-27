The one between Benedetto XIV Cento and Forlì is a big match between the top of the class and the building could only register the sold out for several days, by virtue of its capacity of around 2,000 spectators from which the red and white fans often overflow in terms of passion and precisely numbers. It is played in the evening to give space to the carnival which is one of the most heartfelt traditions here in Cento. Considered among the most important in Italy, in the afternoon it attracted a very large audience to the city and engaged or involved the entire population to varying degrees.

With the carnival kermesse behind us, the Zimmer Sector is complete with all the defendants dressed in red, thus offering a nice glance. He cheers without a moment’s pause coordinated by a lancer who, armed with a megaphone, dictates the times with great skill. Between clapping, flags always high and various scarves are as beautiful to hear as they are beautiful to see. Although defeated on the parquet, they don’t miss the applause for their team while there are several offensive choruses against today’s opponents recorded throughout the match.

Coming to the away sector, they too fill up with over 200 fans who arrive about twenty minutes before the match, singing offensive chants among which there is no shortage of teasing about the Carnival. A few moments of tension with the local supporters adjacent to their sector, but everything comes back to the prompt intervention of the security service, much more substantial for the occasion than in previous matches.

Several pieces including one of the Curva Nord Trieste, prove to be one of the noisiest and most numerous fans arriving in Cento, in addition to Fortitudina, their bitter enemy to whom they dedicate many chants against. At the end they collect a fairly clear victory which they celebrate for a long time with the arena gradually emptying, while they are kept inside for safety reasons.

Forlì therefore strengthens its primacy in the classics followed by Pistoia and Cento, an excellent omen in view of the imminent closure of the first phase of the championship and the approach of the so-called “clock” phase in which the first nine of each group pass. Ultimate goal of course, to get a pass for that dream called Serie A.

