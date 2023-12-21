Central media looks at Hainan｜”Sports + Tourism” hot Sanya sample “flying” to the sky-News Center-Nanhai Net

The trend of “sports + tourism” is taking the world by storm, with major sporting events becoming key drivers in tourism. The upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar has turned the host country into a sought-after travel destination, while events like the Village Super League and the Asian Games are making cities like Guizhou and Hangzhou popular check-in spots for sports fans.

The integration of sports and tourism has become a realistic demand, and it’s evident in the holiday economy. During the recent National Day holiday in China, orders for sports and fitness activities increased significantly, driven by the Asian Games. This trend is indicative of the growing popularity of sports events and the impact they have on tourism.

The trend of sports tourism can also be attributed to the rise in income levels and the relaxation of the pandemic, which has led to an increase in the popularity of activities such as skiing, mountaineering, rafting, and diving. In response to this trend, various regions have been launching high-quality sports tourism destinations to further stimulate tourism consumption and sports activities.

The integration of “sports + tourism” is not only driven by consumer demand but also by policy initiatives such as the “14th Five-Year Plan for Tourism Development” and the “14th Five-Year Plan for Sports Development”. These policies are promoting the movement of sports and fitness to the general public, leading to the normalization and leisure development of sports activities.

To capitalize on the trend of “sports + tourism”, local policymakers and event organizers are focusing on leveraging local resources, using sports as a leverage, integrating products, and combining sports and travel culture. By doing so, they aim to promote the differentiated development of sports tourism in their respective regions.

One such event that exemplifies the fusion of sports and tourism is the upcoming China Beach Frisbee Open in Sanya, Hainan. This event, scheduled for December 16-17, is set to combine the popularity of Frisbee sports with the allure of Sanya as a tourist destination. The event is expected to attract athletes from domestic and overseas cities and is anticipated to draw a large audience, both in-person and through online platforms.

The China Beach Frisbee Open will take place at the Dadonghai Scenic Area, surrounded by mountains and facing the sea, providing a picturesque backdrop for the competition. In addition to the competition, a Beach Frisbee Carnival will be held, allowing participants and spectators to experience fun Frisbee activities and explore the beauty of Sanya.

Sanya, with its pleasant climate, tropical rainforest, and ocean scenery, is positioning itself as a world-class tropical coastal sports and leisure center. The city has a rich history with sports and has been hosting a variety of domestic and international events, contributing to its reputation as a sports tourism destination.

The deep integration of the Frisbee scene and the tourism scene in Sanya is a testament to the city’s commitment to promoting the integration of cultural and sports tourism. The forthcoming China Beach Frisbee Open is expected to serve as a new model for sports tourism integration and inject new vitality into Sanya’s tourism industry.

In conclusion, the fusion of “sports + tourism” is not just a trend, but a strategic initiative that is reshaping the tourism landscape. The combination of sports and tourism not only enriches the travel experience but also boosts local economies and elevates destinations to new heights. As the China Beach Frisbee Open approaches, all eyes are on Sanya to showcase how the fusion of sports and tourism can create a new and exciting travel experience. (Special writer: Yang Wang)