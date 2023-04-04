Cerignola’s freshman season in Serie C was largely satisfying in which, not only did he reach salvation early, but he is now also mathematically sure of participating in the playoffs for promotion to Serie B. A real daydream for the Apulian fans, rushed to the “Monterisi” in 2,067 units. Full, lively and colorful also the sector reserved for the people of Potenza. In the field it ends even and draw, 1 to 1.

Photo by Pier Paolo Sacco