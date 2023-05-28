Černý helped Twente win over Ajax in the last round with a goal and an assist

Ajax took the lead in the 31st minute with a goal from Tadic, the home side Enschede managed to turn the game around after switching sides. A minute after the start of the second half, Ugalde scored, and immediately Pleguezuelo scored after Černý’s free kick. The Czech midfielder then confirmed Twente’s win a quarter of an hour before the end with a beautiful shot from behind the goal. He scored 13 goals and 11 assists in the regular season and became the third most productive player in the league after PSV’s Simons and Tadič. Černý placed sixth in the scorers’ table.