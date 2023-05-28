Home » Černý helped Twente win over Ajax in the last round with a goal and an assist
Černý helped Twente win over Ajax in the last round with a goal and an assist

Černý helped Twente win over Ajax in the last round with a goal and an assist

Ajax took the lead in the 31st minute with a goal from Tadic, the home side Enschede managed to turn the game around after switching sides. A minute after the start of the second half, Ugalde scored, and immediately Pleguezuelo scored after Černý’s free kick. The Czech midfielder then confirmed Twente’s win a quarter of an hour before the end with a beautiful shot from behind the goal. He scored 13 goals and 11 assists in the regular season and became the third most productive player in the league after PSV’s Simons and Tadič. Černý placed sixth in the scorers’ table.

Dutch Football League – Round 34:
Alkmaar – PSV Eindhoven 1:2
Feyenoord Rotterdam – Arnhem 0:1
Groningen – Sparta Rotterdam 0:5
Heerenveen – Deventer 2:0
Leeuwarden – Waalwijk 4:0
Sittard – Nijmegen 1:1
Twente Enschede – Ajax Amsterdam 3:1 (for home goal BLACK)
Utrecht – Emmen 3:2
Volendam – Excelsior Rotterdam 3:2
1. Feyenoord Rotterdam 34 25 7 2 81:30 82
2. PSV Eindhoven 34 23 6 5 89:40 75
3. Ajax Amsterdam 34 20 9 5 86:38 69
4. Alkmaar 34 20 7 7 68:35 67
5. Twente Enschede 34 18 10 6 66:27 64
6. Sparta Rotterdam 34 17 8 9 60:37 59
7. Utrecht 34 15 9 10 55:50 54
8. Heerenveen 34 12 10 12 44:50 46
9. Waalwijk 34 11 8 15 50:64 41
10. Arnhem 34 10 10 14 45:50 40
11. Deventer 34 10 10 14 46:56 40
12. Nijmegen 34 8 15 11 42:45 39
13. Sittard 34 10 6 18 39:62 36
14. Volendam 34 10 6 18 42:71 36
15. Excelsior Rotterdam 34 9 5 20 32:71 32
16. Emmen 34 6 10 18 33:65 28
17. Leeuwarden 34 5 4 25 26:69 19
18. Groningen 34 4 6 24 31:75 18
