Černý led Twente’s win over Nijmegen with a goal and two assists

Černý opened the scoring in the 38th minute with an uncharacteristic header and scored in the third game in a row. The 25-year-old midfielder consolidated his position as the team’s top scorer with his 12th hit in the league season.

After an hour of the game, the Czech national team player led to the second goal with a vertical shot for the Misidjan defense and scored another assist with a cross from a free kick to the scoring Van Wolfswinkel. In the meantime, Misidjan won for the second time in the match.

Twente did not lose for the third time in a row, but they lose three points to the fourth Alkmaar and direct promotion to the European Cups. The play-off for the European Conference League will probably await him.

Dutch Football League – Round of 32:
Twente Enschede – Nijmegen 4:0 (Cerný goal).
