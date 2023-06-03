Home » Čert Černík turns seventy. The guy who scored a hat trick for Treťjak
Čert Černík turns seventy. The guy who scored a hat trick for Treťjak

The nickname Devil is inherent to him. On the ice, he used to be devilishly fast and skilful, so he even scored a hat trick on the legendary Soviet goalkeeper Treťyak at the world championship. And as a buffoon, he is again signed under the unforgettable gold from Nagano and four titles of the golden generation. On Saturday, František Černík celebrates his 70th birthday. “My greatest hockey luck was that I made it to the national team. I have the strongest experiences associated with him,” she says.

