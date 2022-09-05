Home Sport Cesana Beach Run for 200, Zanoni beats everyone
Sport

Cesana Beach Run for 200, Zanoni beats everyone
The award ceremony of the race

Among women the clear success of Emanuela Zaetta

Nicola Pasuch

05 September 2022

BORGO VALBELLUNA

Alvaro Zanoni and Emanuela Zaetta win the Cesana beach run, a pedestrian walk organized on Friday evening in Cesana di Lentiai, in the municipality of Borgo Valbelluna, by the Lentiai ski club. Two hundred running enthusiasts who gathered in front of the Cesana beach kiosk to participate in the race. A few tens of meters further on, under the banner of the departure, on Friday evening at 7 pm, the pedestrian walk was started. In the men’s race, Zanoni finished in 22.57 ahead of Michele Panetti and Aron Lazzaro on the podium. In the women’s one, however, Emanuela Zaetta (29.19 her time) crossed the finish line in front of Alice Paganin and Deborah Capraro. The awards ceremony took place late in the evening.

The organizers awarded awards to the top five men and the top five women. It was competed along a single path that wound along the roads of the Sinistra Piave for a total of eight kilometers. Today, Sunday, the attention of running enthusiasts moves to Ponte nelle Alpi.

These are the rankings of the Cesana beach run.

Male: 1. Alvaro Zanoni 22.57; 2. Michele Panetti 23.10; 3. Aron Lazzaro 23.11; 4. Gianni Bortoluzzi 23.35; 5. Nicolò Maset 23.58; 6. Mirko Signorotto 24.05; 7. Marco Rossi 24.15; 8. Alberto Marchesani 24.26.

Female: 1. Emanuela Zaetta 29.19; 2. Alice Paganin 30.13; 3. Deborah Capraro 30.47; 4. Marta Dalla Balla 31.05; 5. Federica Vedana 32.03; 6. Marina Eboli 32.40; 7. Nadia Comiotto 33.28; 8. Alessandra Bedin 33.42.

