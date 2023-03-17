Evening with spring weather at Dino Manuzzi of Cesena even if the forecasts and some flashes are a harbinger of rain that could fall on the evening in which the hosts host Virtus Entella.

Another big match for Cesena and its supporters but this time, the Romagna team doesn’t get there on the wings of enthusiasm after the defeat against the leaders Reggiana and the subsequent psychological collapse that led the black and whites to leave several other points on the road . However, the fans respond to the call to support the team from their homeland, and the more than 8,000 spectators remain an important number, net of the latest vicissitudes from a technical point of view.

The Curva Mare immediately starts very strong with an evocative scarf accompanied by flags, while the visiting fans, who arrived from Liguria in about fifty, do everything possible to encourage their team, even if obviously it is an unequal fight in the face of the rest of the stadium which guarantees overwhelming numerical superiority.

In several circumstances some torches are lit, there is a lot of participation from all those present and immediately the air of trust mounts in enthusiasm parallel to the team on the field which, having received the message and the enthusiasm of the fans, first takes took the lead and then closed the first half with a lead of two goals to zero. Five minutes into the second half, the Bianconeri drop the trio and a few minutes from the end, score the 4-0 which brings them within two points of Entella and from that second position in the standings which they had occupied for a long time. part of the season.

The threat of rain remains the same, thus closing a bombastic race in terms of results that could also be seen with a certain regret for what could have been and instead was not, after the recent blackout of the team, but it is perhaps more productive to look at it from the point of view of the fans, who as long as there is hope continue to fight and leave no stone unturned, be it championship or playoffs. After all, football is exactly what it has always taught: it’s not over until it’s over.

Alessandro Barberini