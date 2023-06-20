Cesena-Lecco, playoffs: whoever deserves wins, whoever deserves more loses

It was important to leave behind the rock represented by Vicenza. From a football point of view, because returning to the field more than a month after the last match played could be problematic. And also from an emotional and environmental point of view, since meeting all together for the first time, as a community, in the aftermath of the flood that devastated these lands (and beyond), would inevitably have meant reckoning and inevitably metabolizing these event markers.

Everything went as it should have and even with the usual Cesena sparagnino on the pitch, we reached these semi-finals of the Serie C playoffs. Who have already had their first act in that Rigamonti-Ceppi in Lecco where the Bianconeri beat the hosts 2-1, supported by over six hundred fans from Romagna.

With the challenge channeled on the right track therefore, that of Manuzzi it is proof of truth in the round, for the team and for the fans. Even if perhaps (and even without the “maybe”) the fans have nothing left to prove, the team should do it at best, the coach Mimmo Toscano, the management in toto which has never been able to read the stomach aches of the square on Massimo Agostini, Sebastiano Rossi, Scalabrelli or the disastrous management of the goalkeepers, which the malicious ones insinuate was aimed at favoring the extreme defender Luca Lewis, son of the co-president Robert. Certainly all these proxies and conflicts of interest between associates, in the face of the uncertain responses from the field, have not helped to dispel resentments and calm the air, but for the good of Cesena a sort of armed truce has prevailed and it seems the fateful moment, the one in which the knots finally come home to ask for resolution.

The stands are once again very full, around 14,500 present, even more than in the previous match and yet far from the seasonal record recorded against Reggiana during the regular season. Despite everything, these numbers always offer a clear perceptive discrepancy with the championship matches, where the volatile season ticket share is also included in the calculation of the total. It’s really difficult to find conspicuous holes in the crowd and the general impression is that of being in the presence of much more people than when similar numbers were circulated in the league. A little less crowded with people the corner of the Mare towards the Distinti, ditto the corner of Tribuna towards the Lecco sector, which also hosts several fans who have come from the shores of the lake.

The away sector is the emptiest part of the whole stadium. Here too there was no lack of controversy over the need to leave the whole Railway curve and about 5,000 total seats for a few hundred visiting fans. Does this disproportionate buffer between the two fans, not even bitter rivals, make sense – many complain – for a match in which a few more coupons would have been useful for both the home fans and the team itself?

In any case, the presences of Lecco more specifically are around 390, according to the data that circulated on the eve of the local media, and even here the more than vague doubt is that in the meantime someone else has added to the total. Leaving aside questionable numerical estimates, the arrival of the blucelesti is immediately crackling. They go down to the bottom of the sector reserved for them all together, en bloc. A very impactful and scenographic entrance. No less peremptory even in manners, given that they don’t waste a moment insulting their opponents, both with their voice and with unequivocal gestures. The classic barrage of boos from all over the stadium ensues and the long-distance diatribe ignites immediately, even if later it will be carried on above all with the casual group in the distincts, who have always been particularly inclined to this type of confrontation and to what derives from it.

The pieces are kept by hand, as well as for the entire duration of the competition, helping to further and worthily compact the ranks. Logistically, it is not the best choice to position yourself at the bottom, because the glass partially shields the entrance. Yet their cheering is really beautiful, continuous, colored by a few flags and the sporadic appearance of pyrotechnics. Many and quite a lot of people clapped, their strong point is probably just this, that is, being able to make inroads among all the defendants and collect a very high level of involvement, almost total. Clearly it is not easy to make oneself heard peremptorily in this stadium, this evening, but above all in proportion to their not sensational number, they can be considered if not the best ever seen this year (or perhaps seen by me, it would be more correct to say…) definitely like the surprise of the season. From the point of view of the general approach and style, they give back that feeling of classic “healthy ignorance” of the old school. The “Mave dogs” resist and their famous question mark but there are also some aesthetic concessions such as a flag with a skull with a fisherman’s hat signed “UnoNoveUnoDue”, but everything is a means and not an end act in vain to flaunt . Far from sloppiness but very attentive to the substance of what it means to be in the stands. Ultimately beautiful to see and hear.

To remain in this part of the stadium and to the aforementioned casuals, the same confirm the positive trend of this final of 2022-23, in which they have gathered good numbers and good singing performances. Compared to other moments in which they were much less compact or numerous, also by virtue of a certain number of reels, some of which returned during construction, and it is not entirely misleading to think they helped and contributed to this clear change. Compared to the match against Vicenza they perhaps sing less in terms of continuity, but paradoxically they feel more, also due to the less cumbersome adjoining opponent presence. The best piece of his repertoire, certainly the different and always beautiful clapping.

Even the warm heart of Cesena cheering, the Curva Mare, presents itself in great qualitative dust as well as – once again – numerical. The perception is that of further tightened ranks both above, where it is almost the rule, and below, where the situation is much more uneven, in terms of origins as well as the ability to form a single team. It’s not like that this time, as mentioned, and as always the enthusiastic push and the initial adrenaline of the match allow you to overcome the usual delicious ten-fifteen minutes of cheering and quietly drag yourself towards the twentieth always loudly. The volume gradually degrades towards the last quarter of an hour of the match but always remains remarkable, accompanying the team to the locker rooms and welcoming them back on the pitch with the precise intention of giving them the right competitive energy.

Coming to the questions of the field of play, Cesena could and should have closed it with the momentum of the dispute on their side, but instead of looking for the knockout blow, they are sitting on their laurels and on an excessively confident pretactic. However, the blatantly speculative reading of mister Toscano is harmful in the long run: Lecco do not run very great risks in the first half, except towards the end of the fraction when Stiven Shpendi resists physically and runs face to face with the goalkeeper, he manages to override him with a soft touch but crosses too much and the ball goes wide.

Thus the initial fear of the guests slowly turns into confidence, then into a desire to question everything, up to the ever more concrete awareness of being able to do it. In the eleventh minute of the second half it was in fact Nicolò Buso who punished the presupposition of Toscano’s men with the most classic and painful of the ex’s goals. Then another former Juventus player, goalkeeper Riccardo Melgrati, took care of it twice. Both times on Stiven, the most proactive of the Shpendi twins on the pitch, who produced Cesena’s most concrete chances in the 70th and 80th minutes. Too little, nothing changes and we go to extra time.

In extra time, no one has strength left in the body, the players and more understandably the fans who really gave everything in the stands. The latter were very moody, another thirty minutes in which Cesena was more strong-willed but that was not enough. This also leads to penalties, the dreaded penalties that end up rewarding those who believe in them the most: Mustacchio is wrong for the Romagnoli, Lecco doesn’t miss a single one and flies clamorously and deservedly to the final. To contend for Serie B which has been missing for fifty years with the more famous Foggia, in turn always victorious on penalties in breaking latest news.

The long evening ends like this. With the Lecco fans climbing the window celebrating moved by this exploit, tight in an ideal embrace with their team, also called with Foggia to the task of killing adults to once again subvert the prediction and dream. Astonished the Cesena fans who are almost shocked, even unable to recriminate against a team from which it was legitimate to expect even the victory of the championship, let alone that of a semifinal against a much less accredited rival. Once again Cesena has to deal with yet another disappointing season, picking up the pieces of what, in reality, has proved to be a disaster at a corporate level. Whether the property will have the economic and programmatic strength to relaunch even more strongly after this blow is unknown. What is certain, the only great, immutable certainty of this square is its fans. Heritage that risks squandering if the club does not put it back at the center of its project, still pulling the string after the many tensions of this year.

Text by Matteo Falcone

Photo by Gilberto Poggi and Giangiuseppe Gassi

Photo by Giangiuseppe Gassi

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

