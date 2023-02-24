Of all the possible crossroads on the Emilia-Romagna axis, perhaps the one between Cesena and Reggiana is one of those with the lowest rate of animosity. However, this year the challenge at the top of the Serie C group B table has raised the level of the dispute dramatically. promotion, try to keep up with mixed success. Perhaps the bianconeri pay the price above all for an uncertain start to say the least, from which they then managed to recover more or less until the recent defeat of Reggiana in Ancona, which brought the gap back to four points and rekindled the spirits of the boys trained by Mimmo Toscano. It’s now or never, nothing better than a competition between friendly walls, in front of your own fans to launch the decisive attack on the leaders. Nothing to give instead for the guests who must and can approach this match with the intention of rejecting or even annihilating any opposing hopes. At least from a psychological point of view, considering that there are still eleven days left and practically anything can still happen.

When the first two teams in the standings meet, the match can only have a long gestation, extensive interference and very high expectations. Which can be bad but also good. It always depends on some variables (mostly emotional) that are not easily controllable. From a numerical point of view, the answer is not positive but sensational. There are 17,130 spectators present, including the 2,715 tickets sold in Reggio Emilia. Except for the lower part of the away section and a buffer zone in the separates, there is literally not a single empty seat anymore. A fine exploit that pulverizes the 14 thousand of the derby with Rimini, numbers that, by heart, have not been recorded since the days of the last Serie A. Even if, as further proof of the value of this place, it must be said that the presence throughout the championship has always been equally important, with almost 9,000 spectators on average. In all three rounds of the third series (source stadiapostcards.com, always be praised!) there is nothing even remotely comparable. Catanzaro and breaking latest news with around 12,000 and Vicenza with 10,000 are the only ones to have recorded double figures in their maximum peaks, but none come close to the average of the people of Romagna (around 7,000 for Catanzaro and Vicenza, around 4,000 for breaking latest news). Most of the teams in the three groups stop in the middle of the half while 33 teams among these have not managed to reach today’s figure, not even by totaling all the appearances from the beginning of the championship to today. What can you do but stand up and pay a tribute standing ovation to this fan base? What should one do if not attribute the promotion to B by divine right to this square, which has always racked up crazy numbers in support of the seahorse?

But unfortunately football has slightly more complicated rules, which involve crossing and comparing with opponents and the operation that follows is not a simple algebraic sum. Those of today in this case, always with regard to the rights claimed against the football gods, with whom they are in credit for a championship they sensationally lost last year, are also one of those fans with an equally consolidated tradition. Perhaps they remain behind in numbers but they have always offered quality and self-sacrifice for their cause, among other things having to suffer the cumbersome coexistence in their own stadium with Sassuolo. If the Mapei however, he was able to buy the ex with his own money Stadio Città del Tricolorefootball colonization stopped there and Reggio Emilia’s passion for its colors has never succumbed to the black green or Serie A flattery. same.

Even before it’s time to start dancing on the field, offenses, firecrackers are already starting to fly in the stands, choirs to roll up their throats. A warm evening is announced, as confirmed by the hosts and guests who offer each one a nice scarf beforehand. It has not yet begun to get serious and the first numbers of the repertoire are already largely out of competition with respect to the standards of the category. In the meantime of these scarves, in Curva Mare metallic cards can be seen standing up together with the scarves, announcing a forthcoming choreography.

Two banners appear on both the Curva and the Distinti balustrades very long: “This is the sky of Romagna, this is the people you made fall in love with”which in the Mare find its equivalent in “United we will have no obstacles… we are here to support you… Fight without fear!”. That the banners should be considered as a whole, to compose a single idea, is confirmed by the metallic cards themselves which are also beginning to appear in the home sector of the Club Coordination, and while the players enter the pitch, they finally go to compose a long and unique silver colored carpet. Less dense in the Distinti, more uniform in Curva, especially in the upper part, but with a bit too many holes, partially compensated by a couple of torches that flash or illuminate from under the blanket of cardboard, creating a persistent mist that will hover in the air for all the first minutes. More beautiful live than in photos, thanks to the dynamism that the reflections of light offer on the glossy surface of the cards, but overall not what one would call a perfectly successful choreography.

The level of difficulty for Reggio citizens is much lower, but the scenic impact is positive: a large grenade curve-covering flag is practically opened with the inscription “Reggio Emilia”, in the middle of which the city’s coat of arms stands out. In the first ring of the sector, as for the rest of the race, a series of flags are waving, while under the curve cover a series of red torches can be glimpsed and then come to the surface. Even the vocal cheering doesn’t have many frills, at the beginning only one chorus rises, “Score for us, we want to win…”, kept obsessively high for almost twenty minutes. Powerful and engaging when it was born but which then gradually fades away. The central tired phase is followed by the apotheosis towards the first fraction, exactly in the 40th minute when Nardi breaks the balance by giving the guests the advantage. Lots of clapping, lots of offensive choruses too, including the ubiquitous “Romagna mia” in a mangled version. Furthermore, the presence of Vicenza pieces on the balustrade of the Emilian ultras should be noted.

Difficult to be able to give a totally reliable response from the home fans when, as in this case, it faces a packed and involved sector. The press box is much closer to the Railway curve and therefore one inevitably ends up hearing the host support more and, perhaps even unconsciously, being negatively conditioned by it. It is undeniable that when the Curva Mare manages to cheer compactly, the sound wave bursts overwhelmingly even from the opposite side, but once the initial momentum and some moments of particular transport are exhausted, this doesn’t happen so often. There is a strong disconnect between the upper and lower part of the sector, which participates very little and only in flashes in the tireless and continuous cheering of the hard core in the center, at the top.

I must then candidly admit that I’m not a great lover of Casual neither for style nor for logistic choices because, as a neutral observer, net of everyone’s sacrosanct personal reasons that I can’t question, the fan groups divided into different sectors always leave me a little perplexed. But tonight, compared to other races in which I honestly didn’t even notice their presence, they literally amazed me. The numerical growth of their group is dizzying and also the support is much more participated and alive than in the past. It is a positive trend that is confirmed after another good performance unleashed against Rimini and that probably can continue even further, considering the quantitative and qualitative values ​​seen.

In the second half, the Cesenas put up a banner for Marco Pantani on the balustrade, a few days after the nineteenth anniversary of his disappearance. True son of Romagna, Pantani was a huge fan of the black and whites and in turn he never forgot the black and white support, addressing him as every year a thought and a moved greeting. Still on the subject of banners, secondly, another one is opened to mock the neighbors. In black and green colors, “TQ Sasol” leverages once again on the conflictual coexistence that Reggio has to endure with the more highly placed Sassuolo from a footballing point of view.

In terms of continuity, power and color, encouraged by the everlasting waving of flags, Cesena scores a good second half, in parallel and in support of the team on the pitch who throws himself headlong in search of a balance which, however, is slow in coming. There is no shortage of emotions compared to the first forty-five minutes, which had seemed much more tactical, but Reggiana manages to control everything well and even sink towards the end. With the landlords unbalanced in the frantic search for an equaliser, the newcomer Varela escaped on the edge of offside and scored behind Lewis.

It is obviously the apotheosis for Reggio, it is touching dreams with your hand and if up until now the support had been good but compared to the first fraction he had suffered a little more from the worries of the field, with the inexorable passing of time before and with the 2 to 0 after, the contribution and the transport. A nice scarf during these second forty-five turns of the hands, flags always open at the bottom, a little furtive pyrotechnics. Up to the final show of color and the vibrant embrace with the team for this beautiful undertaking, for this unforgettable evening in its own way which, most likely, is the decisive brick in the construction of the longed-for promotion to Serie B. That Serie B conquered and never enjoyed due to Covid and immediate relegation.

In full recovery, before the final triple whistle, Cesena actually manages to shorten the distance with Mustacchio, who also took over, but it is objectively too late to worry the tough opponent. When the referee sanctions the end, the fans have nothing to reproach the team and welcomes them under the curve with a scarf. And with encouragement and applause in all other sectors. If it’s not from the front door, Cesena continues to believe that even through that infamous lottery that is the playoffs in their current version, they can still find a way back to the coveted cadetteria. Sticking together is the way to avoid surrender.

Text by Matteo Falcone

Photos by Matteo Falcone, Gilberto Poggi and Simone Meloni.