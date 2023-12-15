Cesena-Rimini, Italian Cup: wanted, sought after and deserved

Rimini beats Cesena’s “Manuzzi” and the Rimini people make a great impression in the stands. Obviously, this round of 16 final in the single match of the Serie C Italian Cup is played midweek, an event that interests few, if not very few. Finding Cesena and Rimini in front of each other is perhaps the best possible way to awaken some attention around this event and for what is still a derby, the two fans decide to honor it by showing up in good numbers despite all the impediments.

There are 4,486 spectators in the stands, all sectors open e Sea Curve which presents a glance not very far from that of the championship matches. There are many people from Rimini, 826 according to data from the day before, many people also in the stands and there is also an audience in the stands, where the casual group is quite large, as befits a great occasion like this, undoubtedly being the largest gathering in this part of the stadium. To immediately cover the news that concerns them, it can be said that they are very compact, they support much more than usual with particular attention directed towards the guests, even if there is no shortage of chants towards their team, evidently also received by their own players who, at the end of the match, they go to their sector to greet them and thank them for the support they have received.

The Rimini players instead make their entrance once the match has started, burst onto the scene and manage to unite almost everyone present around them, forming a single block and starting the cheering. A very compact cheer, which can be heard very well. Lots of chants, lots of clapping but above all all attended by lots of people. The fact that the stands were not as crowded as in normal championship matches may also have played a role, which helped to emphasize and make their chants resonate better, but there is little to say, the main merit is due to the large participation of the present at the cheering. The decisive attitude with which the red and whites threw themselves into the contest meant that their voice could be heard clearly throughout the stadium, often arriving clearly and loudly all the way to Sea Curveso much so that the people across the street whistle and respond in kind more than once.

Most of the chants are aimed at the Bianconeri’s rivals, their attention to the people of Cesena is undoubtedly greater than that which the people of Cesena reciprocate. The people of Rimini, on the other hand, are not very colourful, few flags, few banners but the substance and support assert themselves a lot. The best color note of the Curva Ferrovia consists of a beautiful scarf which also brings luck to the people of Rimini, given that during the display of the scarves, their team finds the way to the goal with the obvious explosion of joy in the sector.

I have rarely heard a guest fan at the “Manuzzi” as many times as I have heard the Rimini fans. They sing, they support, they push the team that scores the big score given that after the 1-0 goal they manage to double their lead and close in the second half, bringing home the victory, passage to the quarter-finals and above all the elimination of their rivals.

At the end of the match the players go to celebrate under the guest sector and it is a great joy, as it should be: they deserved, well deserved the victory given that the team on the pitch held the reins of the match for almost the entire time and the red and white supporters in the stands expressed truly remarkable support.

The Sea Curve in turn honors the derby even if compared to the opponents he puts less emphasis on the rivalry: a few chants at the start of the match, a few others at the entrance of the Rimini ultras into the stands as they gather, after which and as always, cheering and support in favor of their team. The cheering of the Mare it is qualitatively at good levels, certainly not the maximum singing expression of recent years but a decidedly good support, considering that it is indeed a derby but still an Italian Cup match. And their mind and their attention, all in all, can be said to be oriented towards the championship in which they lead the standings, aiming to return to Serie B as they had already set out to do last year.

They support very well in the first half, where they are really very enthusiastic. They are compact and make themselves heard a lot too. They dropped a bit in the second half, especially due to the progress of the match and the performance of their team which suffered a big decline in the second half, almost never managing to get into the game or seem capable of countering their opponents and achieving a draw . Consequently, the support of the ultras also drops and picks up again towards the eightieth minute, when they decide to throw it into fun. To recover from a tired phase, in which they never stopped singing but with the membership and participation gradually decreasing, they opted for the playful turn that revived the sector. A series of pro-Rimini chants are thus jokingly raised, as if to demonstrate that they are capable of supporting the rival team better than their own fans are able to. “Romagna is only you” shouts to all the fans who appreciate and participate in large numbers, once again making themselves heard as loud and clear as they did in the first half.

The match ends with a beautiful “Romagna mia” sung by the entire Curva with open scarves, a beautiful farewell chorus that has now become a tradition. Despite the defeat they call their players together, applaud them and don’t even forget to give a final chorus to their rivals, reminding them to greet the league leaders, ending the match and their performance in this round of the Italian Cup in style, which however, on the pitch he sees the guests overcome, who will go on to challenge Vicenza in the quarterfinals.

Text by Giangiuseppe Gassi

Photo by Gilberto Poggi

