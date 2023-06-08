Cesena-Vicenza, playoffs: after the rain the sun always comes back to shine

This return of the quarter-finals of the Serie C playoffs is a complicated match. The first leg had already been complicated and not only for the zero-zero draw, for mere technical-football issues or for the arduous, even unfair opposition between two squadrons of this category. That only for their coat of arms, for passion, for the numbers of their fans they deserve to honor many other shores. Or that in more realistic terms, Serie B should have reached it through the main door, winning the championship without going through this slaughter which is often the playoffs. These were also roughly the plans of the respective companies but then, between good intentions and concrete actions, there is always that big gap made up of skills and the strict judge that is the field.

To make everything dramatically more complicated, the flood actually took care of it which, in two different waves, hit not only Romagna but also Emilia and some municipalities in the neighboring regions. The images, the scenes of destruction and pain have passed and are known to all. It was so difficult to remain insensitive that precisely on the occasion of the away match in Vicenza, the Cesena ultras groups had snubbed the albeit legitimate moment of escape to continue, boots and shovels in hand, to put their streets and houses back on track. Finding in this understanding and solidarity not only in the many banners that friends and enemies have displayed around Italy, but also the active hand of those who have chosen to get splashed with them, shoulder to shoulder, demonstrating that beyond the basic dualism , then there is a background of even stronger shared values. What unites us is greater than what separates us, it was said.

Several banners during this evening will underline this, sincerely thanking everyone, even more the rivals for something not absolutely obvious. Most of all, however, it immediately vibrates in the air Manuzzi a particular and intense atmosphere. Most of all, Romagna celebrates itself. Her people, stubborn and proud. Both where this represents a vice than a virtue, such as when there is a need to roll up one’s sleeves and leave again, without waiting for that absent father which is often the State. Understood in terms of institution, of a giant with feet of clay unable to move in its bureaucratic shackles. Because if it is true that the State in its primary expressions is not represented by anyone other than us, one can only feel respect for these single entities that have implemented the great solidarity network of these days. That every country has the government it deserves is an unfair generalization and that they all deserve something better, here and elsewhere, has been seen once again in this case.

But let’s get back to the point. There is still a little time left before the actors on the field take their green stage, before the real protagonists rise to the fore almost spontaneously from the outset. So going beyond when Mirko Casadei slightly controls the reaction in the pre-match, going down to the pitch to sing, it’s much more beautiful when the Curva, followed by all the rest of the stands, of their own accord, raises their version of “Romagna mia” and with it many black and white scarves in unison. An almost solemn and truly moving moment. The setting sun kisses the Curva Mare while a flag with a stylized sun is spread between the second and first ring, accompanied and completed in its sense by a second black flag, in the upper part, with the white writing “Uniti risorgeremo”. Stylistically the workmanship is not exceptional, but its meaning transcends pure material issues. All beautiful, not much to say.

The first minutes are so full of emotions, in every corner of the stadium the choirs of participation rise so loud and heartfelt that one almost forgets the guests. The reality is that the bulk of the ultras contingent remains stuck in motorway traffic caused by an accident, for this reason despite being many in Railway curve, lacking the push, the organizing and unifying imprint of the ultras, theirs is a mere presence, almost inert. The momentum changes decisively when the groups finally arrive, notable for the display of the single “Lanerossi Vicenza” banner surmounted by many patches, including those of the Reggio Emilia twins.

According to box office data, 1,086 fans have come from Veneto. Stopping at the quantitative aspect alone, it is certainly a positive number, also by virtue of the midweek day, in which it is always difficult to get around. However, it is roughly in line with expectations, in short, it is not a sensational invasion. There were perhaps more at the time of the last meeting between the parties, in February 2020, one step away from total closure due to the pandemic. Or certainly that time they were much more full of enthusiasm than today, where even the possibility of returning to Serie B is at stake. Perhaps it will be a basic disillusionment about the real chances of victory or perhaps the strain of the relationship with the same team and the management, the fact is that the vocal cheering is not as effervescent as one would expect. Let’s be clear, it’s not even despicable at all, the hard core gathered in the center, slightly moved to the right of the luminous scoreboard, sings almost always, but only in rare repeated or dry choruses can they be clearly heard in the rest of the stadium.

The initial clapping is disruptive, with which they appear immediately after their entry and which more generally has the task of keeping the rhythm, which sometimes accelerates too much and makes one regret the absence of the drums. Below, a dozen flags literally wave for the entire ninety minutes. Another peak of color is a beautiful scarf to which the generalized collaboration of those present contributes, but for the rest of the match they leave the ultras a little alone to pull the cheering cart. There is this fracture between the two souls of support which weighs heavily on their performance, overall good, especially at the beginning as mentioned, but which then settles down to slightly lower standards and gradually diminishes as the minutes go by , which seem to reveal the inability of the red and whites to own the match and with it the qualification. Vicenza knows and can do more, it has already demonstrated it on other occasions, but it is true that it deserves even more.

Going back to the hosts, a somewhat similar argument could be made, apart from the very intense first minutes and the 13,106 spectators, which are the record for these playoffs so far. With the exception of Reggiana-Imolese, not even in the league, not even in the southern group have these numbers ever been recorded. The more than 17 thousand of the direct confrontation with Reggiana remain far away, almost as far from the reality of the cliché that would like the supporters of the Center-North not up to the passion and numbers of those of the South.

The emotional and powerful apotheosis of the first choirs then gradually settles down to more normal levels. The central square behind the WSB banner practically never stops, but the further you go towards the top of the steps or towards the sides, except for the area of ​​the Sconvolts, the interest in cheering is declining proportionally. Ditto below where the major contribution of the center chaired by Viking and excluding some leopard spots made up of always very active village companies, such as that of Santarcangelo, for the rest there is little singing, even less than in the upper part and it is mostly done on the occasion of particular events in the camp.

Gradually everything changes from the 35th of the second half onwards, when the final goal begins to appear on the horizon together with its load of anxieties and hopes. When your legs tremble you could sit down in fear, instead the fans decide to shake the team by the hand and unite as a single body, running together towards the dream. Up to the final triple whistle, including recovery, about fifteen really strenuous minutes follow one another, in which the lower and distinct curves often and willingly support the upper part, creating a very good level of support. Maybe the best of the season? Perhaps yes, but net of the commendable performance, Cesena is not yet at the best of its shape and its fame, as also demonstrated in the recent past and even in races of the less exciting championship of D. It being understood that, to look around after measure yourself, we’re still talking about Serie C and numbers like that, a cheer like that, there are really very few others who can afford it.

Dutiful appendix for the boys of the distincts, who are also in excellent numerical dusting today. With a couple of banners, they in turn thank the enemies above all for having rushed to help immediately after the flood. A banner in particular, rather than self-referential, should be read as a warning to the media and public opinion in general: the next time they are seized by the desire to defame the ultras, they should remember that they are the same ones who a second before were called “angels of the mud”. or other silly similar rhetorical formulas. Not to legitimize unconventional behavior that the petty bourgeois will never be able to accept, but just to understand that the phenomenon they talk about so lightly is perhaps a little more complicated and deserves less trivial clichés, fewer clichés.

Between a few choked screams and cold sweats, the fateful moment arrives without the result changing. The double zero to zero rewards Cesena for the best regular season, once again the hymn par excellence of Romagna rises with fans and players hugging each other to sing it. It is a victory for an entire land, which united has effectively been able to rise again, but which must imperatively return to its zenith to take the maximum prize.

Text by Matteo Falcone

Photos by Alessandro Barbini and Giangiuseppe Gassi

