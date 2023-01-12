Home Sports CF Montreal, sensational change on the bench: Sandro Grande fired after 15 hours
CF Montreal, sensational change on the bench: Sandro Grande fired after 15 hours

CF Montreal, sensational change on the bench: Sandro Grande fired after 15 hours

CF Montreal 15 hours after signing decided to fire Sandro Grande

Sensational at home CF Montreal. After selecting their coach for the reserve team, the US club decided to retrace his steps and fire Sandro Grande, just fifteen hours after signing the contract. The reason concerning the breakup with the ex-footballer of Frosinone e Power among others is a series of posts published on social networks, dating back to 2012. At that time, a shooting took place at the Parti Québécois, in which two people were killed. Luckily for her, the party leader Pauline Marois saved her life. Grande wrote referring to that tragic event: “The sniper’s only mistake was to miss his target. I hope he succeeds next time.”

