With the government and the premier Giorgia Meloni there is “a very profound, very consistent diversity. For the whole Italian union there is no possibility of discussion, we need to start a mobilization that does not exclude any tool, including the strike if necessary. The we want to do together with Cisl and Uil, we will discuss it with them, we already have a meeting scheduled for next week”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, in the closing speech of the XIX congress, the day after the intervention of the prime minister.

Regeni’s parents at the CGIL Congress, our battle to the truth – “Thank you for listening, which we badly need, and for your support from the beginning of our battle to obtain truth and justice”: Giulio Regeni’s parents, in a connection with the CGIL congress, remember their son killed in Egypt seven years ago. “Giulio was a researcher, he was nothing else. He would be 35 today. His interest was in workers and in the world of the economy, in the life of working people”, underlines his mother Paola, addressing “a great thought to the young people, who seek and we need. Let’s not let them go away”. Giulio’s goal “was to make a contribution to the improvement of society through study and work. We thank you for your support and ask you to stay close to us on the journey towards truth and good taste”, says father Claudio Regeni, amid applause from the room. “We have been chasing the truth for seven years and we demand a procedural truth for the kidnapping, torture and murder of Giulio. He died at work”, says the family lawyer, Alessandra Ballerini, adding that “with the dictators we can’t cooperate.”

