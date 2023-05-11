Chacho and Llull take Real to Kaunas, Partizan ko

Real Madrid is the fourth team to access the Euroleague Final Four which will be held in 9 days in Kaunas. He did it at the end of an incredible game, which seemed to end on Partizan +18 in the 23rd minute (41-59). Reversing the trend and rewriting the record books of the competition – first comeback in a Playoff series from 0-2 – are above all the feats of Sergio Rodriguez (19 in 19′ with 6 assists and 8/11 shooting) and, in last quarter, by Sergio Llull with two fundamental triples.

20 by Musa, 13 by Hezonja, 12 by Tavares and 10 by Williams-Goss for Real; Punter’s 28 (7/13 from 3), 16 for Exum and 13 for Lessor are not enough for Partizan.