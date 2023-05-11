Home » Chacho and Llull take Real to Kaunas, Partizan ko
Chacho and Llull take Real to Kaunas, Partizan ko

by admin
Real Madrid is the fourth team to access the Euroleague Final Four which will be held in 9 days in Kaunas. He did it at the end of an incredible game, which seemed to end on Partizan +18 in the 23rd minute (41-59). Reversing the trend and rewriting the record books of the competition – first comeback in a Playoff series from 0-2 – are above all the feats of Sergio Rodriguez (19 in 19′ with 6 assists and 8/11 shooting) and, in last quarter, by Sergio Llull with two fundamental triples.

20 by Musa, 13 by Hezonja, 12 by Tavares and 10 by Williams-Goss for Real; Punter’s 28 (7/13 from 3), 16 for Exum and 13 for Lessor are not enough for Partizan.

