Original title: Milan Chairman: It is unrealistic to renovate the stadium for more games. I hope Shanghai fans can also watch the Milan Derby

Live it, April 6th: Milan president Paolo Scaloni insists that since the San Siro stadium cannot be refurbished, the Rossoneri and Inter Milan must look elsewhere for their new stadium.

Milan have identified the La Morra area, less than two kilometers from the original stadium, as their new stadium. In the meantime, Inter want to stay at the site, joining their city rivals in building a new stadium close to the San Siro, which will be demolished.

Scaloni spoke about it at an event in Milan: “Why can’t the San Siro be refurbished? It’s outdated, have you guys seen a modern stadium? There are so many games between Milan and Inter, how is it possible to renovate one every 3, 4 days Just one game, a stadium with at least 50,000 fans? Also, during construction, there is no stadium near Milan where two teams can play. That’s why San Siro can’t be refurbished. I believe this debate is unthinkable Yes, we have to move beyond that stage.”

“The new stadium has to be packed and pleasing to the eye. Even the stadium plays a key role in the TV rights. Milan has 500 million fans around the world and I hope Milan fans in Shanghai will watch Milan vs Inter, Because he will be happy too. We should be like in the Premier League where the stadium is part of the game and that’s the only way to get money and make our football competitive.”

Scaloni went on to explain the changes RedBird Capital Partners have made and their plans for the future: “Having an American owner means we have to switch our habits, which is not easy. who explained the dynamics in Italy. Elliott became the boss of Milan because they lent money to the previous major shareholders. They then relied on professionals to bring economic balance, which they achieved in an unexpected way This, especially in terms of sporting performance. Now, with professionals working at the club and helping us in this new phase, we can look forward with optimism. In football, there are two mountains to climb, the sporting and the economical. It’s interconnected and we need to find a balance. I don’t deserve this title, and we owe it to the professionals who work on it. Financially, we’re doing very well.”

