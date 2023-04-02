There’s a lot going on in the largest domestic fighting organization, Octagon MMA. The million-dollar project called Tipsport Gamechanger has moved into the quarter-final fights, but the latest changes can cause real surprises. The Briton John Hathaway is getting back into the game, who, like the Pole Lukasz Siwiec, the Moldovan Ion Surdu or the Georgian Amiran Gogoladze, will appear in the reserve match. On the other hand, Slovakian Samuel “Pirát” Krištofič is out of the game due to injury.

