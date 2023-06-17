Challenge Cup: Hull FC 18-32 St Helens: Saints triumph after Josh Griffin red card

St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell scores his 99th career try in the Challenge Cup tie against Hull FC

Hull FC (12) 18 Tries: Griffin, Savelio, Trueman Goals: Sutcliffe (3) St Helens (12) 32 Tries: Batchelor, Hurrell, Sironen, Dodd, Welsby, Bell Goals: Makinson (2), Lussick (2)

Josh Griffin’s red card cost Hull FC after they had matched world club champions St Helens in the first half.

The two sides were level at the break in a bruising Challenge Cup quarter-final encounter.

Second-rower Griffin was shown yellow and red in quick succession for persistent dissent after the half-time whistle.

That signalled a four-try onslaught from Saints despite a brave effort from 12-man Hull.

Victory came at a cost for Saints as Tommy Makinson limped off with an apparent hamstring injury and Mark Percival’s game was ended by a head injury assessment.

Saints started with their customary high intensity as Jack Welsby sent Joe Batchelor over for the opening try, with Makinson adding the extras and then kicking a penalty.

The latter was awarded after Brad Fash dropped his shoulder on Percival in a tackle, forcing the Saints man off with Fash placed on report.

With Hull prop Scott Taylor despatched to hospital; with a dislocated shoulder, the Black and Whites fought back strongly as Tex Hoy sent Griffin over and Andre Savelio picked up Darnell McIntosh’s knock-down of Hoy’s high kick to score. Two Liam Sutcliffe conversions edged Hull ahead.

The departure of Makinson affected Saints but Welsby’s looping pass sent Konrad Hurrell over for his 99th career try.

The teams trooped off with the score 12-12 at half-time, but Griffin complained to referee Chris Kendall and was shown the yellow card. He continued to complain and was shown a red to leave Hull facing an uphill battle.

Saints pressed home their advantage as Lewis Dodd sent Curtis Sironen crashing over and then added another himself after Tee Ritson’s dashing break had been brilliantly halted by a Hoy tackle.

Hull refused to surrender and when Ritson and Welsby collided under a high ball, they gave themselves a chance as Jake Trueman went over.

The Saints response was clinical as Welsby went over for the killer try and James Bell finished it off with another late on.

Hull FC: Litten, Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh, Trueman, Hoy, Fash, Houghton, Taylor, Griffin, Savelio, Cator.

Interchanges: Sao, Satae, Lane, Dwyer, (Scott).

Sent off: Griffin (40).

St Helens: Welsby, Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Ritson, Lomax, Dodd, Walmsley, Roby, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Knowles

Interchanges: Dangerous, Lussick, Pass, Bell, (Bennison).

Referee: Chris Kendall.