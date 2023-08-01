challenge to D’Urso with a photo

Myrta Merlino prepares for his return to television. However, the presenter will not be broadcast on La7, but on Canale 5. The journalist, in fact, will take the place of Barbara d’Urso a Afternoon 5. A choice that of Pier Silvio Berlusconi not without consequences. After d’Urso’s outburst and the long-distance back and forth between the two colleagues, Merlino warns viewers. And maybe not just them.

Some photos appear on Instagram that already see her at work. Accompanying a caption that did not go unnoticed by fans. “Ideas, themes, facts: from these notes, from the work of these weeks with the authors and with the whole team, our Afternoon 5. And that’s just the beginning“. In short, “a new Afternoon 5” with which we definitively go beyond the history of the program written by D’Urso.

Only a few days ago Merlino claimed that “the housewives of Voghera”, the ones her colleague was addressing, “no longer exist”. A statement that she in turn triggered the reaction: “I speak to the famous housewives of Voghera, to comara Cozzolino – d’Urso herself articulated from the Maratea stage – I’m sorry for those who don’t think sobut they exist. I too am a gossip”. The barb is very clear.

