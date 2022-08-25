Home Sports Chalobah, Milan overtake Inter. The details of the deal
Sports

Chalobah, Milan overtake Inter. The details of the deal

by admin
Chalobah, Milan overtake Inter. The details of the deal

Between the Blues and the Rossoneri, opponents in the Champions League, there is not only Leao: the club from Pioli would like to make another shot at Tomori. Here’s how the power plant that Inzaghi also likes could arrive

Before the Istanbul urn put them in front of them in the group of the next Champions League, Milan and Chelsea were already playing their game. Not the one for Rafa Leao, who without sensational twists will not move from San Siro and at Stamford Bridge will only play as an opponent, but the one that leads to Trevoh Chalobah, 23-year-old English defender who does not find space with the Blues and is looking for a showcase to grow and maybe be regretted.

See also  Meter body:Krunic will be injured for at least a month, Milan pays attention to Wolfsburg midfielder Franks – yqqlm

You may also like

On the 4th day of the Badminton World...

How do you find a PlayStation 5? Who...

what a hard life at Binotto

Nfl, Nba, football, tennis: how much do the...

Us Open, women’s draw: Trevisan and Giorgi, draw...

Conference League, Scamacca goal, West Ham flies

Europa League and Conference, all the results. West...

UEFA Champions League group stage unwinding: Lewand Haaland...

Caceres, new adventure: goes to MLS at LA...

The blue is back in Formula 1 Giovinazzi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy