Before the Istanbul urn put them in front of them in the group of the next Champions League, Milan and Chelsea were already playing their game. Not the one for Rafa Leao, who without sensational twists will not move from San Siro and at Stamford Bridge will only play as an opponent, but the one that leads to Trevoh Chalobah, 23-year-old English defender who does not find space with the Blues and is looking for a showcase to grow and maybe be regretted.