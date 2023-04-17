Home » Cham scores despite a curious attempt at distraction
Sports

Cham scores despite a curious attempt at distraction

by admin
Cham scores despite a curious attempt at distraction

ÖFB team player Muhammed Cham scored his sixth goal of the season in French Ligue 1 in his club Clermont Foot’s 2-1 win over Angers SCO on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Vienna scored from the penalty spot to the final score (39th).

APA/AFP/Olivier Chassignole

Cham didn’t let himself be deterred by the bare buttocks of the Angers supporters who had traveled with him, which they had collectively held out towards him as a distraction when the penalty kick was being taken. Clermont is eleventh, Angers is at the bottom of the table.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  MotoGP and Sbk, Ducati with double number 1: only one precedent in history

You may also like

Xavier Garbajosa after Lyon’s defeat in Toulouse: “When...

Monday’s transfer gossip: Nagelsmann, Haaland, Vlahovic, Bellingham, Osimhen,...

Jihostroj forced their fifth semi-final in Liberec after...

RBC Heritage: Matt Fitzpatrick beats Jordan Spieth in...

Lakers, speaks LeBron James: Us underdogs with the...

the gesture of fair play in fencing- Corriere...

Moyes praised Souček et al.! We showed great...

Jesè replies to Ceesay: for Lecce and Sampdoria...

Barcelona without a win for the third game...

Riccardo Zampagna, “the last bomber on the left”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy