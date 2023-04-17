Cham scores despite a curious attempt at distraction

ÖFB team player Muhammed Cham scored his sixth goal of the season in French Ligue 1 in his club Clermont Foot’s 2-1 win over Angers SCO on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Vienna scored from the penalty spot to the final score (39th).

APA/AFP/Olivier Chassignole



Cham didn’t let himself be deterred by the bare buttocks of the Angers supporters who had traveled with him, which they had collectively held out towards him as a distraction when the penalty kick was being taken. Clermont is eleventh, Angers is at the bottom of the table.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball