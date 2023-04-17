Cham scores despite a curious attempt at distraction

7
ÖFB team player Muhammed Cham scored his sixth goal of the season in French Ligue 1 in his club Clermont Foot’s 2-1 win over Angers SCO on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Vienna scored from the penalty spot to the final score (39th).
Cham didn’t let himself be deterred by the bare buttocks of the Angers supporters who had traveled with him, which they had collectively held out towards him as a distraction when the penalty kick was being taken. Clermont is eleventh, Angers is at the bottom of the table.
