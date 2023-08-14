Champagne allowed! Šikula celebrated the child with a valuable win, the captain again with a successful mentor

Quite a festive match, and one that does not lose. Before the match, the spectators applauded their captain – Pavel Černý received the jersey with the number 200 for the jubilee league start, which he achieved in the match against Jablonec. His representative Michal Hlavatý then celebrated the addition to the family.

“I have to praise Misha. He only had two training sessions, he had a baby. He couldn’t even walk, but we had to leave him on the pitch for the full 98 minutes. Great character, so the boys are allowed to drink some champagne today,” praises coach Radoslav Kováč.

The Černý greaser helped his team significantly. For the first time in the season, the 38-year-old forward stood at the top from the start. “Pája is a mentor. You can feel his experience, the guys can lean on him. That’s why he also got another contract. During the injury, he gained a few extra kilos and had to lose them quickly,” smiles the coach.

In the 39th minute, Černý passed for the first goal to Emil Tischler, who was treated shortly before after a rough intervention by an opponent. He scored in the league for the first time since the end of November 2021, when he scored against Olomouc.

“Of course I’m relieved after such a long time. The opening goal before the break helped us a lot,” said Tischler.

At the same time, the Pardubice midfielder started on the edge of the defense. “I respect the quality of my teammates and work to keep myself in the lineup. As a defender, I have a lot to improve, but if necessary, I will play him,” adds the player who came on the field in the second half in the last round at Sparta and set up a goal for Darmovzal.

“Emil tells me: Coach, you want me to score goals, and I don’t play… I tell him: I respect you as a person, you are a professional. I have to give him credit, he has a lot of competition and now he was playing fullback. I’m happy for him, he scored a goal, he passed to him last time, hopefully he will continue like that,” smiles Kováč.

A quarter of an hour before the end, he sent Ondřej Kukučka on to the field instead of Tischler for his league debut, who came on loan from Sparta during the week.

“The opponent deployed tall players, we switched to three stoppers. He had a very difficult start to the league, but he managed it,” assesses the coach.

