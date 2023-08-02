Champion Archer ‘Dr. Du’ Hits Two Bullseyes in Chengdu Universiade

## “Two Bullseyes” of Champion Archer “Dr. Du”

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu, July 31 (Reporters Zhang Yifei, Yang Kai, Wu Zhendong) – Du Meiyu, also known as “Dr. Du,” has become a well-known name in the Chinese archery team competing at the Chengdu Universiade. With his remarkable skills in the compound bow category, this talented young archer has secured not only a victory in the competition but also a victory in academia.

At the age of 13, while shopping in a mall, Du Meiyu stumbled upon an archery gym that would change his life forever. Instantly captivated by the sport, he began teaching himself the art of archery through online videos and equipment he purchased. Despite the lack of a coach at the time, Du Meiyu’s determination and enthusiasm pushed him to master the sport.

Although commonly referred to as “Dr. Du,” Du Meiyu is still in his senior year. His nickname stems from his academic achievements, earning him a direct Ph.D. qualification. Balancing both his studies and archery has been a challenge frequently posed to Du Meiyu. However, he believes that both can be pursued independently, each having its own dedicated time and effort. By setting goals and planning accordingly, he successfully manages both aspects of his life.

“Aim for a goal, and then give everything to achieve it,” is not only the essence of archery but also the guiding principle of Du Meiyu’s life. His passion and commitment have paid off, as he recently secured the gold medal for the team compound bow event at the Chengdu Universiade. In celebration, he proudly posted pictures of his victory on his social media accounts.

Du Meiyu’s success at the Universiade is the result of complex selection procedures, where he and his teammates, Chen Yansong and Wang Shikun, triumphed over numerous competitors. The training camp organized by the General Sports Association pushed Du Meiyu to improve significantly, thanks in part to the support and guidance of his teammates.

“It was Chen Yansong who helped me adjust my bow according to my height and technical characteristics when I first joined the training camp. Both teammates have been incredibly supportive, encouraging each other through difficulties. I am grateful to have won this gold medal together with them,” Du Meiyu said gratefully.

Having achieved his victory at the Universiade, Du Meiyu has set his sights on a new goal – promoting archery in schools. Serving as the president of the Tongji University Archery Association since 2020, he organizes weekly activities, sharing his experience and techniques with his classmates.

“With the school’s support, we now have a dedicated venue and equipment for the association. Seeing more and more students become interested in archery brings me great happiness,” Du Meiyu expressed.

Under Du Meiyu’s leadership, the popularity of archery within Tongji University has grown significantly. He believes that with the Universiade gold medal as an achievement, the association will gain further support and recognition. His current goal is to expand the association, attract more members, and achieve even better results.

With his determination and commitment, it is evident that Du Meiyu’s “arrow” is already pointing towards his next bullseye.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

