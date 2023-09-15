Champion Inspires Youth: Yunnan Province Launches ‘Run, Youth’ Fitness Activities in Schools

The champion enters the campus and the children “start running”

On September 12, the launch ceremony of Yunnan Province’s 2023 “Run, Youth” children and adolescents themed fitness activities entering the campus series was held at Shuguang Primary School in Guandu District, Kunming.

Under the guidance of the Youth Sports Department of the State Sports General Administration, the event is hosted by the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau and hosted by the Yunnan Provincial Youth Sports Training Center. It aims to comprehensively deepen the integration of sports and education through various forms and rich content of sports-themed activities, so that young people can learn more about sports, enjoy happiness and truly “let the children run”.

Zhang Xian, the former main libero of the Chinese women’s volleyball team and current head coach of the Yunnan Provincial Youth Women’s Volleyball Team, came to the children. She told her own stories of training and competition and encouraged the students to learn to compete with themselves, to not be afraid of difficulties and to keep fighting. In order to let students better understand the spirit of the women’s volleyball team, the school also screened the movie “Win the Championship”, allowing the children to review the highlight moments of the Chinese women’s volleyball team through light and shadow, from winning the world championship for the first time in 1981 to winning the 10th world championship in 2019. Generations of women’s volleyball players have gone through ups and downs but have always been unyielding and worked hard.

The State Sports General Administration once awarded Zhang Xian the title of “International Sports Master”. On the school playground, she led the students to learn the basic movement in volleyball – padding, and guided the students to master the essentials of the movement by breaking down the movements, explaining, demonstrating, etc. Face-to-face communication and up-close contact with the champion members made the Dawn students excited. They listened and learned at the same time and they were particularly serious. Finally, Zhang Xian led the students to run happily on the playground, responding to the theme of “Run, Youth” with practical actions.

The relevant person in charge of the Yunnan Provincial Sports Bureau said that in recent years, Yunnan Province has adhered to the fundamental task of cultivating people with moral integrity and carried out a series of sports activities with distinctive characteristics and outstanding highlights. The 2023 “Run, Youth” children and adolescents themed fitness activities in the campus series are another innovation in the linkage of culture and sports and the integration of sports and education. By carrying out various forms of activities, video entertainment is used to support sports, enriching and entertaining Sex inspires the majority of children and teenagers to actively participate, creating a platform more suitable for the healthy physical and mental development of teenagers.

In the next few months, this series of activities will be carried out in more than 30 primary and secondary schools and vocational colleges across the province, bringing themed movie viewings, sports events, popular science lectures, etc. into schools and around children, establishing a full coverage and normalized youth sports development platform. (Reporter Yang Yanping)

