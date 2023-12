They fought twice inside the cage, now also outside it. Once again, Patrik Kincl beat his longtime rival Karlos Vémola in the newly compiled rankings of the Oktagon MMA organization across all weights. In short, the Králové Hradec beater is considered the very best. “It wasn’t free,” is the joy of the king of the middle division, who left the already mentioned Terminator, or perhaps also the champion Losen Keita or David Kozma, in the background.

